The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

That last part could be taken literally, because Charles has put on about 20 pounds since his college career ended. Once he wrapped up his surgery, he hired a chef and paid more attention to his diet. His breakfast stayed on the lighter side -- he starts the day with fruit and maybe a biscuit or some grits -- but then his plate is filled with fish, rice and vegetables for lunch and dinner.

Charles spent most of his time at Inova Sports Performance Center going through his rehab with Ryan Vermillion and working in the weight room with Brett Nenaber. They helped get him right, he said, and he feels like he's gotten stronger. But that hasn't come as a trade-off for his agility. In fact, he said he is just as fast and quick as he ever was at LSU.

"I wouldn't say I'm the same player," Charles said, "but I still have things from my game from the last time you guys saw me. And I've added some new things now."

Adding more tools to his skillset has been a priority for Charles over the past six months. He played coy on giving out too many explicit details, but he did say that he has focused more on the smaller details of his game like fine-tuning his stance, using his hands, being more physical and perfecting his footwork.

Charles also dedicated much of his recovery time to studying his playbook. He studied film and broke down some of his opponents, giving him a better understanding of NFL-style defenses. It's exciting, Wharton said, to see a player like Charles soak everything in and be eager to use all he's learned in the past year.