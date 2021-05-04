5 Things To Know About OT Sam Cosmi

The play, which was named "Moses" in honor of Cosmi's high school offensive line coach, Todd Moses, came against West Virginia in 2019 and helped Texas put the game away for good. It was designed for Ehlinger to roll out to his right before throwing a backwards pass to Cosmi, who was waiting behind a pair of blockers. The play was executed to near perfection, as Cosmi sprinted down the left sideline before barreling into a Mountaineer defender to cross the plane.

There were some who called Cosmi’s score a “fat man touchdown, but he preferred to call it a "big man touchdown."

"I can't really believe I did that," Cosmi said. "It's a big man's dream when it comes to scoring a touchdown."

Cosmi became just the third offensive lineman to score a rushing touchdown in Big 12 history, the other being Texas Tech's Casey Jones in 1996 and Iowa State's Scott Haughton in 2009. As for Moses, he had a simple message waiting for Cosmi after Texas' 42-31 win over the Mountaineers: "Great job not screwing it up."

4. He was dedicated to his dream of playing in the NFL.

Cosmi's childhood in Humble, Texas, was simple enough; his mother had a dream board for him that included goals like being a great man; he had written his biggest dreams -- going to the NFL and being voted to the Hall of Fame -- on a binder cover in the fifth grade; and part of his backyard had been sectioned off for him to flip a 750-pound tire for one of the six workouts he would do throughout the week. That's how dedicated Washington's second-round pick is to being not just a good player, but the best he can be.