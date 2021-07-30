Sam Cosmi Is Getting Veteran Knowledge From Brandon Scherff

Playing faster tends to come in handy when regularly facing off against Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The two are already considered by many as one of the best edge-rushing duos in the league. There are moments when they get the better of the rookie, but Cosmi has overall been holding his own.

Scherff has some more advice when those losses happen: "pick your head up and do it again."

"You can let one play beat you twice," Scherff said. "If he messes up, holds his head down, he might get beat again. I said just move on, flush it, move on and just improve."

Cosmi isn't getting any plays off from Young, either. He's going to keep giving Cosmi "everything I have," because that's what he experienced every day with Morgan Moses. It helped him be prepared to square off against some of the best offensive linemen in the league. And if Cosmi has questions, he's more than happy to answer them.

"If he wants to go watch film, I'm here to help him more. But I feel like the best thing I could do for somebody like Sam is just to give them my best every play."

Rivera has been impressed with the way Cosmi has performed so far. He's noticed that Cosmi plays like something is on the line, and that's important. He's a player Rivera thinks can help the offense going forward, because to put it simply, "he gets it."

And getting pointers from a first team All-Pro like Scherff doesn't hurt his chances, either.

"If I can lead somebody or help somebody just improve or get better, then I was successful," Scherff said. "I'm just trying to help somebody do something that they never thought they could do before."