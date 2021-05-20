Sam Cosmi Has Simple, Yet Significant Goals This Offseason

If the coaches intend to ease Cosmi into the professional game, then Washington's two-day rookie minicamp last weekend was an ideal opportunity for it. Where normally there would be dozens of players on the practice field at Inova Sports Performance Center, Cosmi and fellow offensive tackle Rick Leonard were the only offensive linemen on the field because of COVID-19 protocols. So, Cosmi received plenty of one-on-one time with Matsko as they worked to fine-tune his technique.

"It was really good, really productive," Cosmi said after the team's May 14 practice. "A lot of individual work, just working on technique, working on being explosive, working on my punch. Those are things I've been looking forward to working on and getting better throughout the days."

Of course Cosmi wants to play as much as possible, but Washington has a deep group of offensive linemen he'll compete with for the next few months. He will need to stand out if he wants to get playing time, and he has a plan for how to do that. He wants to show off his athletic ability -- he had 36 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.84 40-yard dash at his pro day -- and his explosiveness to let his coaches know what he can bring to the group.