The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

Atascocita High School has a strict philosophy when it comes to its weight room standards: work fast, work efficiently and most importantly, work hard. If a kid does not approach those three like a gospel, they will be left behind. Count Sam Cosmi among the players who sat in the proverbial front row listening to that sermon every day.

Leonard Moses, Atascocita's offensive line coach and assistant head coach, has seen the blessings that Cosmi has received for his faith in those pillars of the program. He was waiting for Cosmi, a junior at the time, to finish his power clean lift for the day. Cosmi lifted the 345 pounds off the floor, but something was wrong. He did not complete the full range of motion, and now he was just standing there with the barbell in his hands.

"What are you doing?" Moses asked, and Cosmi replied with an answer that he did not remember. "Well, just finish the lift," Moses replied. And as quick as the words left his lips, Cosmi dropped his hips and snatched the bar to his chest with ease.

"Good job!" Moses praised, but as he turned to one of the other coaches, all he could say was, "Oh my God."

The word "legendary" might be hyperbolic in most cases, but not when it comes to Cosmi's feats of strength at Atascocita, both on and off the field. The workout program is a gateway to the football field in the Eagles' program. Cosmi took that path early in his career, and he created some unforgettable memories.