WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes Isn't Afraid Of Putting In The Work

Playing in an NFL game, never mind if it's in the preseason, is a once in a lifetime opportunity. For Sammis Reyes, it means so much more than that.

"I get emotional because there's never been a guy from Chile in the NFL," Reyes said. "Where we come from, we don't get many opportunities."

After months of preparation, from working for DoorDash to impressing scouts at Florida's pro day, Reyes got his chance in Washington's first preseason game against the Patriots. Ron Rivera and Reyes' coaches have praised his development up to this point, and the rookie is acutely aware of what his effort means to his fellow Chileans.