WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes 'Opening Up Doors' As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

The international spotlight has been placed squarely on Reyes since he raised eyebrows at the University of Florida's Pro Day. The tools he put on display were enough to intrigue Washington general manager Martin Mayhew and Executive Vice President of Football/Player personnel Marty Hurney . Rather than bringing him on as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, Washington decided to sign him outright in April.

Reyes' social media accounts have been flooded with messages from people inspired by his story. Some people have "poured their souls," Reyes said, into describing their dreams and aspirations to him. For many of them, it's their first time being exposed to American football; his family, for example, didn't fully understand what the NFL was until he explained it to them. Now, they're his biggest supporters with his "hundreds" of cousins watching the game as if it was their own.