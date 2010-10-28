Sammy Baugh

Nicknamed "Slinging Sammy"… Charter member of Pro Football Hall of Fame… Most touchdown passes in Redskins' history with 187… Ranks third all-time in Redskins passing yards with 22,085… Holds the team record for highest single season quarterback rating at 109.7… Earned All-NFL honors six years... NFL passing, punting, interception champ, 1943... Six-time NFL passing leader... Ended career with 22,085 yards, 187 TDs passing and 31 interceptions… Won two World Championships with the Redskins (1937 and 1942, both versus Chicago)… Participated in five All-Star Games: 1939, 1940, 1941, 1942 and 1952. Says entire career with Redskins was a collective memorable moment… Greatest inspiration was his college coach at TCU Dutch Meyer, who "taught me more about football than anyone else"… Most admired teammate was halfback Dick Todd, "the fastest player we had and a tough little devil."