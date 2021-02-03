Santana Moss Shares His Thoughts On Washington's Pass-Catchers

With free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft on the horizon, Moss shared his thoughts on the players he believes could help solidify the group. But regardless of who Washington might target when the new league year begins in March, Washington's pass-catchers have at least shown they are ready to take another step in their development.

"See right now, we have the luxury where we don't have to worry about going out and getting one of those blockbuster studs. I think year after year we were trying to get one of those home run hits," Moss said. "Offensively I don't think we need a home run hit with our wide receiver position. But I do think there are a lot of home run hits out there in free agency. So, we can get an older guy in here easily through free agency knowing that we have the cap space and find that next guy. But I'm not counting those other guys out."