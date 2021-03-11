Week after week, it became obvious that Moss was one of Washington's most potent weapons. Four of his first six games ended with a 100-plus receiving yard performance. By the time the team was preparing for the postseason, he was averaging more than 17 yards per reception and had a catch rate of 62.7%.

All the while, thoughts of having to prove himself never crossed Moss' mind. Where some players would have been upset that they were traded, he was actually happy because living in the DMV "felt like home."

"I can't live feeling like I have to show something to you," he said. "I feel like when I add that pressure to myself, it never works out in my favor. So, I've always been a guy to accept what life throws me."

Moss had little trouble catching anything that was thrown at him during his first season with Washington. He set a single-season franchise record for receiving yards and was named a second-team All-Pro for his efforts. It was the start of a successful 10 seasons with the team, as he went on to become the burgundy and gold's fourth-leading all-time receiver behind Gary Clark, Charley Taylor and Art Monk.

Moss is not one to brag about his accomplishments; actions speak louder than words to him, and he always wanted to prove his worth based on how he could help the team. So what did his time in Washington prove? Based on his numbers, talent and lasting impact, it is clear the team was right to take a chance on him.