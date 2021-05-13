Ron Rivera Has His Own Way Of Analyzing The 2021 Schedule

From there, Rivera looks at the number of primetime games -- Washington has three -- and where they fall on the schedule. This year, Washington has its Thursday night matchup against the New York Giants in Week 2, followed by hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in Week 12 and visiting the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 16.

Washington is still a young team, which normally might concern some about whether it can handle the spotlight, but there are plenty of reasons for confidence after it initially only received one primetime game in 2020. The team added two more, one against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and one against the Eagles to claim the NFC East in Week 17, on top of the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys.. That might have been enough to rattle some teams, but Rivera said during the season that "our guys came out and played well and had fun," and that approach led to three wins.

"It's been interesting...seeing how this team has developed," Rivera said. "They seem to rise to those occasions."