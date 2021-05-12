5 Takeaways From Washington's 2021 Schedule

3. A gauntlet of division champions

Rivera often talked about "measuring sticks" last season that would show where Washington stacked up against some of the best teams in the league. The biggest one came from Week 13-15, which featured matchups against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers -- the NFC's representative in Super Bowl LIV two years ago -- and the Seattle Seahawks, who are consistently in the postseason.

This year will feature an even higher measuring stick, as Washington will face four division champions from Weeks 3-7. That starts by visiting the Buffalo Bills, who won the AFC East for the first time 1995. The duo of fringe-MVP candidate Josh Allen and wideout Stephon Diggs fueled the second-most explosive offense in the NFL, as Allen put up a career-high 4,544 passing yards and Diggs led the league with 1,535 receiving yards.

Two weeks later, Washington will be back at FedExField to face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, who won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, will be without the recently retired Drew Brees for the first time since 2005. While the team decides between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as its new signal-caller, its defense has become its strongest unit, as it forced the third-most turnovers and allowed the fourth-fewest total yards in 2020. The Saints also still have Alvin Kamara, who had 1,688 scrimmage yards last season.

Washington then has back-to-back matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs struggled to keep Patrick Mahomes upright during Super Bowl LV, but they have completely overhauled their offensive line by trading for left tackle Orlando Brown, signing guard Joe Thuney and drafting Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey in the second round. The Packers, on the other hand, continue to be the stars of the NFC North under head coach Matt LaFleur, who has led the team to consecutive NFC Championship games, reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.