Washington Football Team Releases 2021 Schedule 

Washington will open the season at home when the team plays the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 on CBS. Washington will then appear in their first primetime game of the season, hosting the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football, Sept. 16. It is their first time hosting a primetime game since playing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in 2019.

Washington will then embark on a two-game road swing where the club will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26 and Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 3. Both games will start at 1 p.m. and will air on FOX.

Washington will continue its flurry of 1 p.m. games when they return home to host the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 and 17 on CBS, respectfully.

The club visits the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at 1 p.m. before heading to Denver to face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 31 at 4:25 p.m. Both games will air on FOX.

Washington will have their Bye Week in Week 9, before returning to host the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Washington will head to Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 at 1:00 p.m. on FOX. The club then hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 29. The game will be nationally aired on ESPN.

In Week 13, Washington heads to play its first-ever game in Las Vegas against the Las Vegas Raiders, a 4:05 p.m. start on FOX.

From Weeks 14-18, Washington will embark on a stretch of five-consecutive division games to close out the 2021 season. It is the first time the team will play five-straight games against a division opponent since 1970.

Washington will host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. on FOX before heading to Philadelphia in Week 15 for the first time since clinching the NFC East Title there last season.

Washington will then visit Dallas for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. and will wrap up Washington's primetime slate.