Washington Football Team Releases 2021 Schedule 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The National Football League announced its 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday night, with the highlights being the Washington Football Team's appearance in three primetime games and its five-straight divisional contests to finish the season.
Washington will open the season at home when the team plays the AFC West Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 on CBS. Washington will then appear in their first primetime game of the season, hosting the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football, Sept. 16. It is their first time hosting a primetime game since playing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in 2019.
Washington will then embark on a two-game road swing where the club will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26 and Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 3. Both games will start at 1 p.m. and will air on FOX.
Washington will continue its flurry of 1 p.m. games when they return home to host the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 and 17 on CBS, respectfully.
The club visits the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at 1 p.m. before heading to Denver to face the Denver Broncos on Oct. 31 at 4:25 p.m. Both games will air on FOX.
Washington will have their Bye Week in Week 9, before returning to host the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. on FOX.
Washington will head to Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 at 1:00 p.m. on FOX. The club then hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 29. The game will be nationally aired on ESPN.
In Week 13, Washington heads to play its first-ever game in Las Vegas against the Las Vegas Raiders, a 4:05 p.m. start on FOX.
From Weeks 14-18, Washington will embark on a stretch of five-consecutive division games to close out the 2021 season. It is the first time the team will play five-straight games against a division opponent since 1970.
Washington will host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. on FOX before heading to Philadelphia in Week 15 for the first time since clinching the NFC East Title there last season.
Washington will then visit Dallas for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 16. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. and will wrap up Washington's primetime slate.
The club will return home to host the Eagles on Jan. 2 before wrapping up the 2021-22 slate visiting the Giants on Jan. 9. Both matchups will start at 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
PRESEASON
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|1
|Aug. 12
|at New England Patriots
|7:30 p.m.
|N/A
|2
|TBD
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|N/A
|3
|TBD
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|N/A
REGULAR SEASON
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 12
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 16 (Thu.)
|vs. New York Giants
|8:20 p.m.
|NFL Network
|3
|Sept. 26
|at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 3
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 10
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 17
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 24
|at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 31
|at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 7
|Bye Week
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|Nov. 14
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 21
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 29 (Mon.)
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|13
|Dec. 5
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 12
|vs. Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18 or 19
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 26
|at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC*
|17
|Jan. 2
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 9
|at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
* - Sunday night games in Weeks 5-17 are subject to change. Week 18 game TBD
Notes On The Regular Season Schedule:
Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 12) -- BUY TICKETS
- Washington opens at home for the second-consecutive season. It is the first time the club has opened at home in back-to-back seasons since 2015-17 when the team opened at home in three consecutive seasons.
- Washington will be looking to win back-to-back Week 1 contests for the first time since winning three-straight Week 1 contests from 2010-12.
- It is the first time Washington will not face a divisional opponent in Week 1 since 2018 when the club opened up at Arizona. It is also the first time Washington will not host a divisional opponent in Week 1 since 2016.
- It is the first time Washington will play an AFC West opponent in Week 1 since the club visited the San Diego Chargers in Week 1 of the 2001 season. It is the first time Washington will host an AFC West opponent in Week 1 since hosting the Chargers in 1973.
- Washington will open with an AFC opponent for the first time since playing the Steelers in Week 1 of the 2016 season.
- It will be the 12th meeting between Washington and Los Angeles and the first since 2017. Washington is 7-4 against the Chargers all-time. Washington is 5-1 against the Chargers at home.
Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Sept. 16) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington and the Giants enter the 2021 season having previously played one another 178 times. The Giants are Washington's most-common opponent.
- Washington will play on Thursday Night football for the first time since visiting the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.
- Washington will host Thursday Night Football at FedExField for the first time since 2017 when they hosted and defeated the Giants, 20-10.
- It is the fourth time since 1940 that Washington will play against the Giants on Thursday night and the first since 2017. Washington is 1-3 against the Giants on Thursday.
- Washington is 36-44-1 against the Giants at home all-time.
- Washington will look to secure their 70th all-time win against the Giants, their third-most against any opponent in franchise history.
- The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
Week 3: at Buffalo Bills (Sept. 26)
- Washington will head to Buffalo for the second time in three seasons in Week 3.
- Washington is 5-9 in the regular season against Buffalo, including a 2-6 mark in upstate New York.
- The game will be a rematch of Washington's 37-24 victory in Super Bowl XXVI.
- Washington is seeking its first win against Buffalo since Nov. 1, 1987.
Week 4: at Atlanta Falcons (Oct. 3)
- Washington is 15-10-1 against the Falcons all-time, including postseason play.
- Washington is 4-6-1 against the Falcons in Atlanta. The team will be making its first-ever regular season appearance at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
- Washington will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak to the Falcons and earn its first win against Atlanta since a 33-31 victory on Sept. 14, 2003.
Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints (Oct. 10) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington is 8-5 against the Saints at home dating back to 1967. It is the first time Washington will host the Saints since defeating them on Nov. 15, 2015.
- Washington is 17-10 all-time against the Saints, with all 27 meetings having come in regular season play.
- From 1980-90, Washington won six straight games against the Saints, marking the longest winning streak by either team in the series.
Week 6: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 17) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington will host the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since Dec. 8, 2013.
- It is the first time the two clubs will meet since Oct. 2, 2017.
- Washington is 1-9 against the Chiefs dating back to 1971, with its one victory coming at RFK Stadium in 1983.
- It is the team's second-straight home game of the season before embarking on a two-game road swing.
Week 7: at Green Bay Packers (Oct. 24)
- Washington currently trails its all-time series with the Packers, 16-21-1, including postseason play.
- Including postseason play, Washington is 5-12 all-time at Lambeau Field against the Packers, dating back to the first meeting between the Packers and then-Boston Braves on Nov. 13, 1932.
Week 8: at Denver Broncos (Oct. 31)
- Washington is currently 6-8 against the Broncos all-time, including the postseason.
- Washington is 5-8 against the Broncos in regular season play but earned a victory in the teams' only postseason meeting, a 42-10 win in Super Bowl XXII.
- Washington will head to Denver for the first time since 2013. The team is 2-5 against the Broncos on the road.
Week 9: Bye Week (Nov. 7)
- Washington will have a Bye in Week 9 for the first time since the 2016 season.
Week 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 14) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington will open the post-bye slate hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
- Including postseason play, the all-time series between Washington and the Buccaneers is tied, 12-12.
- Washington is 11-10 all-time against the Buccaneers in regular season play.
- Washington most-recently was defeated by Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 9, 2021 at FedExField.
Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Nov. 21)
- Washington is 9-7 all-time against the Panthers, including a 3-4 series record in Carolina.
- Washington won the first six meetings between the two teams from 1995-2001.
- Washington head coach Ron Rivera will return to Carolina for the first time since leading the Panthers from 2011-2019.
Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 29) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington will host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 12. It is the first time Washington is appearing and hosting Monday Night Football since hosting the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2019 season.
- It will be Washington's 73rd appearance on Monday Night Football since the programs introduction in 1970.
- Washington will attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak on Monday Night Football and earn its first victory on the program since a 20-17 overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27, 2014.
- Washington is 0-1 against Seattle on Monday Night, with the lone loss coming at FedExField in 2014.
- Washington is 12-9 all-time against the Seahawks, including a 12-6 advantage in regular season play.
- Washington is 7-2 against Seattle in regular season games since 2000.
- Each of the last six meetings between Washington and Seattle have been decided by 10 or fewer points.
Week 13: at Las Vegas Raiders (Dec. 5)
- Washington will make its first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 13.
- Washington is 6-8 all-time against the Raiders, including a 3-3 mark on the road.
Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 12) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington will look to win its third-straight game against the Cowboys for the first time since winning four-straight from 1986-88.
- Washington is 41-86 all-time against the Cowboys, including a 25-31 record at home.
Week 15: at Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 18 or 19)
- Washington will look to win its third-straight against the Eagles for the first time since winning five-straight from 2014-16.
- Washington will visit Philadelphia for the first time since clinching the NFC East title there last season.
- Washington is 27-28 all-time against the Eagles in Philadelphia, including an 8-10 mark at Lincoln Financial Field.
Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 26)
- Washington will visit Dallas for NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Washington's first appearance on Sunday Night since defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of last season.
- Washington is 19-17-1 all-time on Sunday Night Football since the team's first appearance on the broadcast package in 1987.
- It is Washington's third and final primetime game of the season.
- Washington will look to win back-to-back games in Dallas for the first time since also winning two-straight from 2014-16.
- Washington is 16-37 all-time on the road against Dallas and is seeking its first win against the club on Sunday Night in Dallas. Overall, Washington is 2-6 against the Cowboys on Sunday night.
- Washington last played Dallas on Sunday Night Football in 2013.
Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 2) - BUY TICKETS
- Washington will look to win its second-consecutive home game against the Eagles for the first time since winning three-straight at home against the club from 2014-16.
- Washington is 29-22-3 all-time against Philly at home.
Week 18: at New York Giants (Jan. 9)
- Washington will look to secure its 70th all-time win against the Giants, its third-most against any opponent in franchise history.
- Washington is 20-33 all-time on the road against the Giants. The club is looking for its first win at MetLife Stadium since 2018.
Schedule Breakdown
- On Turf (3): Atlanta, Dallas, New York
- On Grass (14): All home, Buffalo, Green Bay, Denver, Carolina, Las Vegas, Philadelphia
- Outdoors (14): All home, Buffalo, Green Bay, Denver, Carolina, Philadelphia, New York
- Indoor/Retractable (3): Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas
- 2020 Playoff Teams (6): Buffalo, New Orleans, Kansas City, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Seattle
