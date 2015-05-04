Scot McCloughan: 'I Had Them All Involved With Each Pick'

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

While Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan had the final say in draft selections over the weekend, it wasn't without input from coaches and scouts.

On Monday at Redskins Park, McCloughan told reporters that everyone was involved with all decision-making in some capacity.

"The thing that was great about it, with the coaches, from the head coach, Jay, to the coordinators, to the position coaches, you know, I had them all involved with each pick," he said. "And I make the final decision, but I want everybody to take ownership, and it was a really good conversation."

As the Redskins' draft class grew up from seven to 10, McCloughan's pride in each pick grew stronger, resulting in a class he's very happy with.

"If you had told me I could, first of all, get the 10 picks, and I could get the 10 guys I got before the draft, I would've said, 'If that's possible it's great – I don't think it can happen. I don't think we can get those 10,'" he said. "And we were able to do that. I'm a little biased, but I'm telling you, you wait and see – it's a good group."

.

.