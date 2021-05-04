The Trait Scott Turner Believes Sets WR Dyami Brown Apart

For proof, just look at what Brown accomplished at North Carolina. He is the first player to average at least 20 yards per reception in two straight seasons since 2000, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig, and the only other player to do it twice during that span was James Washington at Oklahoma State in 2015 and 2017. Washington, a second-round pick in 2018, has amassed 90 catches for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns in three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the primary deep threat for the Tar Heels, Brown racked up 123 receptions for 2,306 yards and 21 touchdowns the past two seasons. In 2020 alone, he had five catches of at least 50 yards and eclipsed 150 yards receiving three times.

Head coach Ron Rivera has certainly noticed Brown's speed and playmaking, but like Turner, he gushed about Brown's ability to make contested catches, much like No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown had the most contested catches (21) over the past two seasons among 2021 draft prospects. He also had 49 contested targets in his career and did not drop a single one.