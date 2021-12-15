Scouting the Eagles | 4 things to know about Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team is headed to Philadelphia for their second straight NFC East matchup.

Washington, which still holds the second-place spot in the division, nearly overcame a 24-0 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys but fell just short in the fourth quarter, dropping to 6-7 on the season and 1-1 in the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming out of their bye week after quarterback Gardner Minshew II and the Eagles took a victory over the Jets in Week 13. Philadelphia improved to 6-7 on the season, placing them third in the NFC East. The Eagles are 0-2 against division opponents this season.

Here's a few things to know about the Eagles ahead of the Week 15 game.

1. Washington must prepare for multiple options at quarterback.

Jalen Hurts is splitting reps with Minshew while he recovers from a high ankle sprain, leaving a chance for the former Jaguars quarterback to get another start. However, if Hurts is healthy, he is more than likely to suit up on Sunday. The second-year pro has thrown for 2,435 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hurts' legs have been some of his most potent weapons this season, as he adds another eight touchdowns for a total of 695 yards on the ground.