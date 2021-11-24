Scouting the Seahawks | 4 things to know about Seattle

The Washington Football Team is looking to extend its win streak with a Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Here are four things you need to know about the upcoming opponent.

1. Tyler Lockett stands out on a struggling offense.

The Seahawks have been with and without Russell Wilson at various points of the season, but the results have been the same either way: the offense has looked constipated throughout the year, averaging a third-worst 298.6 yards per game.

However, former Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro Tyler Lockett has been a star on a struggling unit.

Lockett, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, is on his way to pulling off the hat trick with 717 yards on 47 catches. He has four 100-yard games, including 115 yards on just four receptions against the Arizona Cardinals.