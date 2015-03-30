Scouts Get A Look At LSU, TCU During Pro Days

While cornerback Jalen Collins – a projected mid-first round pick – couldn't participate due to a recent foot operation, offensive lineman La'el Collins impressed according to NFL.com's Gil Brandt.

Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year's draft by Mike Mayock, Collins said he was focused on showing his capabilities on the football field after last month's work at the NFL Combine.

"Everybody's telling me I look good, I've been doing good throughout the whole process [and I'm] just continuing to work hard," Collins told NFL.com. "I can't control where I'm going to end up, all I can continue to work hard and do everything that they're asking me. So I look forward to the draft process and everything that was going on."

Collins had his best season as a senior in 2014, earning All-SEC honors as well as being voted the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, giving annually by the coaches to the top offensive lineman in the conference.

The 6-foot-4, 305 pounder also anchored an offensive line that helped propel the Tigers to 224.5 rushing yards per game – most by football program since 1997.

Now preparing himself for the NFL level, Collins is looking to up his game through the instruction of NFL coaching.

"I've heard coaches just tell me that everything that they've been able to do working with me individually, was everything that they knew they could correct," he said. "The biggest thing is being able to pick up the things they want me to do as an offensive lineman, because every guy is different. Every offensive line coaches different, so being able to be coachable and being able to learn from different coach and the things he wants you to do is the biggest key."

TCU Holds Pro Day For 14 PlayersSince being hired by the Horned Frogs to be the school's head football coach, Gary Patterson has not only helped take the program from the Mountain West Conference to the Big 12 Conference, he's also guided several players to NFL prominence.

Last Friday, he looked on as 14 of his former players went through drills in front of scouts in hopes they'd be the next group of TCU student-athletes to make the jump to the NFL.

The most notable name to showcase his talents was linebacker Paul Dawson.

As a senior, the six-foot, 235 pounder earned consensus first-team All American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors after a conference-high 136 tackles – 20 of which were for loss – along with six sacks and four interceptions.

At pro day, Dawson improved on some of the numbers he posted at the combine, running a 4.75-second 40-yard dash along with a 30-inch vertical jump.

"Pure talent and instincts," Patterson said of Dawson per The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He's a great tackler. He reacts quick. It's kind of like the pick he had against Oklahoma – he read the quarterback's eyes, he made the play and he got a pick-6. He's just one of those guys that he does what you can't coach. We can get them in the right position, but not necessarily do they make plays."

.

.