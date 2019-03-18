News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Second Cycle of Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Of Love Grant Opens

Mar 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today the opening of its 2019 Loads of Love (LOL) grant application. The LOL program launched in 2017 to install laundry facilities in schools and non-profit organizations to remove a barrier for child attendance and participation in programs and sports by providing a discreet solution to the challenge of having clean clothes.

Currently, 47 LOL sites have received funding, stretching across nine school districts from Prince George's County, Md. to Roanoke, Va. and serving more than 12,400 children annually. Sites from the first cycle of grants have already begun to see the impact of their new facilities on students and the families they serve, from better attitudes, higher attendance and even an increase in grades.

"This program has allowed us to wash students' uniforms who do not have access to laundry facilities or do not have the time, money, or assistance from guardians to do their laundry which has been a long identified need by our staff," said Kelli Kunert, Director of Communications and Development for The Foundation Schools. "Being able to assist students in this way has helped our staff feel like they can do something tangible for our students to help them. This resource has excited the staff and made them feel the organization really does all it can for kids."

To be eligible for the LOL grant, applicants must be registered as either a) a 501(c)(3) non-profit or b) a school in Virginia, Washington DC, or the Counties of Prince George's and Montgomery in Maryland. Additionally, an applicant must be ready to open and implement the laundry facility by Fall of 2019. This is a competitive grant and applying does not guarantee selection or funding for every applicant.

Applications for the second cycle will close on Monday, May 13, 2019. More information on how to apply is available at https://www.redskins.com/community/loads-of-love-faq.

Those interested in supporting the expansion of the LOL Program can donate to the Redskins Charitable Foundation at www.redskins.com/donate and designate Loads of Love Program in the remarks. All donations are tax deductible.

Any questions regarding the Loads of Love program should be directed to Jessie Johnson of Redskins Public Relations at johnsonj@redskins.com or 703-726-7077.

