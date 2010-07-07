News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Sellers, Thomas Sign Contract Extensions

Jul 07, 2010 at 01:35 PM

The Redskins opened the free agency period by giving multi-year contract extensions to fullback Mike Sellers and right guard Randy Thomas.

The team announced the moves on Friday morning.

"It has always been our goal to make every effort possible to keep those players we feel are important to our team," head coach Joe Gibbs said. "Randy and Mike have proven to key components on our offense and leaders for our team."

Sellers and Thomas are two of the Redskins' top blockers. They helped the offense produce the NFL's fourth-best ground game in 2006, with Ladell Betts' 1,154 rushing yards leading the way.

In pass protection, the Redskins yielded just 19 sacks last season, third-best in the NFL.

Thomas, 6-5 and 306 pounds, has emerged as a dominant figure on the Redskins' offensive line since he signed with the team as a free agent in 2003.

He started 16 games last season, returning from a fractured fibula late in the 2005 season. He showed no effects from the injury, finishing the season as The Quarterback Club Redskins Player of the Year.

Thomas also earned the Redskins' Ed Block Courage Award winner, given to one player on all 32 teams who overcame the most in returning from injury.

Thomas, an eight-year veteran, is the second Redskins' offensive lineman to sign a contract extension this offseason. He joins right tackle Jon Jansen, who signed a multi-year deal in February.

Sellers, 6-3 and 278 pounds, made the transition back to fullback last season, after two seasons played H-back for the redskins. Sellers considers himself a fullback by trade and he enjoys blocking more than carrying the football.

Sellers produced a strong season blocking for Clinton Portis and Betts. He even earned some consideration for the Pro Bowl.

Sellers rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 105 yards and a 1-yard touchdown catch in the Redskins' season finale.

In 2005, Sellers enjoyed his finest season, catching 12 passes for 72 yards and eight touchdowns. He also finished second on the team in special teams tackles with 30.

But Sellers's success is best measured as a blocker. By season's end, Sellers and the offensive linemen were dominant.

