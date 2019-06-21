Seven Things We've Learned About Ross Pierschbacher

5. He had a chance to connect with Redskins' Hall of Famer Joe Jacoby.

"Just seeing a guy like this, who left such a big mark in the NFL, and with the Washington Redskins in particular, it's just awesome to be able to talk to him and see what type of person he is," Pierschbacher said.

Some of the "Hogs" -- a group of Redskins' offensive linemen that dominated the line of scrimmage during the 1980s and early 1990s -- met Pierschbacher at Joe Gibbs' 30th Annual Burgundy & Gold Banquet last month.

"I enjoy seeing [the rookies]," Jacoby said during the banquet. "I enjoy seeing their excitement, what lies out there in front of them as far as the opportunity that they have here with the Redskins and what they can do. It's been 38 years for me, so it's kind of neat to see the young fresh faces."

The Redskins line set a deep tradition during their championship years, but one key factor to their success is what their effort did for the team. Jacoby is adamant that despite your circumstances, great things can happen for players who end up in D.C.

"I look back at 13 years, wasn't drafted, and I got driven to the airport by a scout from the Seattle Seahawks and ended up here in Washington D.C.," Jacoby said. "To have the career had, I'm very blessed."

6. He goes way back with fellow Iowan Brandon Scherff.

Naturally, when an esteemed high school prospect is considering college, he first visits the team that represents the state he grew up in. For Pierschbacher, that team was the Iowa Hawkeyes. When he took his initial visit, his host was no other than current right guard and two-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff.

After he was drafted, Scherff contacted him offering his encouragement. Scherff even encouraged him to bring his fishing pole along.

From hunting to fishing, Pierschbacher enjoys spending time outdoors. He can be seen on his Instagram fishing before training camp or hunting wild boar and turkey in his free time. He also spends time on the lake and in the woods.

7. He's bonded with fellow rookie offensive lineman Wes Martin.

The two linemen were drafted back to back in this year's draft and fulfill the same position at left guard. Martin originally came out of the Midwest like Pierschbacher, which became a trait they bonded over during rookie minicamp. The healthy competition for the left guard starting spot continued throughout OTAs and full team practices between the rookies and Erik Flowers.