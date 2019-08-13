Seven Things We've Learned from 2019 #SkinsCamp

2. Multiple rookies have established themselves as potential contributors right away.

From their first days in Ashburn, several members of the 2019 draft class have garnered praise from their coaches and fellow teammates. From the ball-hawking ability of Jimmy Moreland, the crisp route-running of Terry McLaurin and the intelligence and speed of Cole Holcomb, the Redskins' rookie class looked ready to make immediate contributions.

Moreland quickly became the talk of camp, asserting himself as a playmaker regardless of where or with whom he played. He showed the ability to play in the slot and on the outside, and during the final few practices he started in place of Quinton Dunbar, who was dealing with soreness. Moreland's momentum carried into the preseason opener, as he forced a pair of fumbles and record a team-high six total tackles (five solo).

McLaurin, meanwhile, spent his time in Richmond beating defensive backs and catching seemingly every pass thrown his way. During team drills, McLaurin found openings in the middle of the field and developed into one of Keenum's favorite targets. Heralded for his high character and ability to play on both offense and special teams, McLaurin could provide Washington with a unique dual-threat option this fall.

As for Holcomb, the Redskins are confident in their rookie inside linebacker because of his football IQ and overall athleticism. He's been working alongside veteran Jon Bostic and second-year Shaun Dion-Hamilton, absorbing as much information as possible about Greg Manusky's defensive scheme. Holcomb actually worked with the starters during the final few days of practice after Hamilton suffered a chest injury against Cleveland, and Gruden said the fifth-round pick out of North Carolina has "all the tools to be great."