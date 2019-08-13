Seven Things We've Learned from 2019 #SkinsCamp

After two-and-a-half-weeks in Richmond, the Washington Redskins have officially concluded training camp. Here's what we've learned from those 13 practices, as well as their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
1. The starting quarterback competition will continue at Redskins Park.
Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp battling for the No. 1 spot, and that competition will continue when the team begins practice back at Redskins Park on Tuesday afternoon.
McCoy received most of the reps with the starting unit throughout camp. Coming off of season-ending surgery, McCoy used minicamp and OTAs as extra time for his leg to fully heal before heading to Richmond. Entering his sixth-year in head coach Jay Gruden's system, McCoy has shown to have by far the most comfortability within the offense but has struggled with interceptions in recent practices.
In his third offense in three years, Keenum provided glimpses into his prior NFL success in Richmond, distributing the football to an array of Redskins throughout team sessions. Keenum ultimately transferred his production to live game action as he connected with Robert Davis for a 46-yard touchdown in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Dwayne Haskins experienced highs and lows throughout training camp, which is typical for a rookie quarterback. At times he fit throws into windows that seemingly weren't there, showed unique arm strength and displayed quality mobility. However, there were also botched snaps, interceptions and miscommunications, both during practice and in the preseason game. Both aspects were apparent in the preseason opener, when Haskins finished 8-for-14 for 117 yards and a pair of interceptions.
"I don't want to ... come to any conclusions right now. It's silly to," Gruden said after the team's loss to the Browns. "There's still a lot of ball left to be played, lot of passes, lot of things, lot of situational work we still have to do, a couple more games left, three games left. There's more work to be had."
2. Multiple rookies have established themselves as potential contributors right away.
From their first days in Ashburn, several members of the 2019 draft class have garnered praise from their coaches and fellow teammates. From the ball-hawking ability of Jimmy Moreland, the crisp route-running of Terry McLaurin and the intelligence and speed of Cole Holcomb, the Redskins' rookie class looked ready to make immediate contributions.
Moreland quickly became the talk of camp, asserting himself as a playmaker regardless of where or with whom he played. He showed the ability to play in the slot and on the outside, and during the final few practices he started in place of Quinton Dunbar, who was dealing with soreness. Moreland's momentum carried into the preseason opener, as he forced a pair of fumbles and record a team-high six total tackles (five solo).
McLaurin, meanwhile, spent his time in Richmond beating defensive backs and catching seemingly every pass thrown his way. During team drills, McLaurin found openings in the middle of the field and developed into one of Keenum's favorite targets. Heralded for his high character and ability to play on both offense and special teams, McLaurin could provide Washington with a unique dual-threat option this fall.
As for Holcomb, the Redskins are confident in their rookie inside linebacker because of his football IQ and overall athleticism. He's been working alongside veteran Jon Bostic and second-year Shaun Dion-Hamilton, absorbing as much information as possible about Greg Manusky's defensive scheme. Holcomb actually worked with the starters during the final few days of practice after Hamilton suffered a chest injury against Cleveland, and Gruden said the fifth-round pick out of North Carolina has "all the tools to be great."
"He's got everything you need for a linebacker to have as far as a skillset," Gruden said. "Now, it's just a matter of communication, seeing things and adjusting to different looks. But I've been very impressed with Cole."
3. The left side of the offensive line remains a work in progress.
Center Chase Roullier, right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses all entered training camp as surefire starters. But who will start alongside them remains a question mark.
In the absence of Trent Williams, the Redskins have used a variety of combinations at left guard and left tackle since the beginning of offseason workouts. Offseason signee Ereck Flowers and Wes Martin received the first crack with the starters, but once Geron Christian Sr. returned from injury in training camp, Flowers moved inside and Martin worked with the second team. The signing of veteran Pro Bowler Donald Penn added another option into the equation. He's currently working alongside Martin with the twos.
In making a decision about Week 1, Gruden mentioned, "we still have a lot of time ... but we do want to try to hone in our starters at every position as soon as we can, so we can get them working together. But unfortunately that probably won't happen until probably preseason game number three with a lot of spots."
4. Several wide receivers showcased their potential.
The battle at wide receiver has gained steam with the aforementioned McLaurin looking primed to contribute week 1. The starters as of now are Josh Doctson, Paul Richardon and Trey Quinn, who Gruden said has the slot position "pretty much locked down." In a key season for the fourth-year receiver, Doctson is now trailed by the likes of McLaurin, Harmon and towering wideout Cam Sims, all of whom have turned in productive camps. Richardson, meanwhile, was signed last offseason due to his elite speed and ability to stretch the defense. During training camp, the veteran speedster was paired with McLaurin in multiple sets to provide two deep options for defenses to account for.
5. Jordan Reed is fully healthy and looks poised to dominate in 2019.
Every team session served as Reed's platform to dominate in Richmond. The veteran tight end is looking to replicate his production from 2015, when he finished second among tight ends and eighth in the NFL with 11 touchdown catches. Arguably the most versatile weapon within the Redskins offense, a healthy Reed spells difficult assignments for opposing defenses.
6. All-Pro safety Landon Collins made his presence felt in multiple ways.
After a quiet start to camp, prized free agent signee Landon Collins made his presence known in Richmond with three interceptions and countless occasions where he would have delivered crushing tackles had practice been live. He worked primarily alongside free safety Montae Nicholson during training camp but showed the ability to line up at any level of the defense.
"It's just breaking down the components just to make sure we all on the same page," Collins said. "We talk more than anything. Communication is the biggest key within the defense. On that part we just stay on the same page, making sure what we got to do and how we got to play it."
7. Linebacker Cassanova McKinzy could provide the Redskins with another playmaker off the edge.
A free-agent out of Auburn in 2016, Cassanova McKinzy used training camp to dip, spin, and bull-rush his way into a potential roster spot. Quarterbacks are not allowed to be hit during practice, but No. 58 was constantly in the Redskins backfield during "live" 11-on-11 sessions. After playing inside linebacker at Auburn, McKinzy made the switch outside in Washington and has displayed burst off of the edge, which was evident in Cleveland when he had two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He's currently listed behind perennial Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan on the unofficial depth chart but could emerge as another productive pass rusher in Manusky's defense.