News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Seven Things We've Learned from 2019 #SkinsCamp

Aug 13, 2019 at 12:20 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

training_camp_observations_brush-tc-centerpiece (1)

After two-and-a-half-weeks in Richmond, the Washington Redskins have officially concluded training camp. Here's what we've learned from those 13 practices, as well as their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

1. The starting quarterback competition will continue at Redskins Park.

Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins entered training camp battling for the No. 1 spot, and that competition will continue when the team begins practice back at Redskins Park on Tuesday afternoon.

McCoy received most of the reps with the starting unit throughout camp. Coming off of season-ending surgery, McCoy used minicamp and OTAs as extra time for his leg to fully heal before heading to Richmond. Entering his sixth-year in head coach Jay Gruden's system, McCoy has shown to have by far the most comfortability within the offense but has struggled with interceptions in recent practices.

In his third offense in three years, Keenum provided glimpses into his prior NFL success in Richmond, distributing the football to an array of Redskins throughout team sessions. Keenum ultimately transferred his production to live game action as he connected with Robert Davis for a 46-yard touchdown in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Dwayne Haskins experienced highs and lows throughout training camp, which is typical for a rookie quarterback. At times he fit throws into windows that seemingly weren't there, showed unique arm strength and displayed quality mobility. However, there were also botched snaps, interceptions and miscommunications, both during practice and in the preseason game. Both aspects were apparent in the preseason opener, when Haskins finished 8-for-14 for 117 yards and a pair of interceptions.

"I don't want to ... come to any conclusions right now. It's silly to," Gruden said after the team's loss to the Browns. "There's still a lot of ball left to be played, lot of passes, lot of things, lot of situational work we still have to do, a couple more games left, three games left. There's more work to be had."

TOP PHOTOS: 2019 Washington Redskins Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos from the Redskins 2019 Training Camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

081219TCTop025
1 / 252
081219TCTop082
2 / 252
081219TCTop042
3 / 252
081219TCTop051
4 / 252
081219TCTop062
5 / 252
081219TCTop080
6 / 252
081219TCTop005
7 / 252
081219TCTop065
8 / 252
081219TCTop052
9 / 252
081219TCTop053
10 / 252
081219TCTop070
11 / 252
081219TCTop037
12 / 252
081219TCTop072
13 / 252
081219TCTop031
14 / 252
081219TCTop079
15 / 252
081219TCTop027
16 / 252
081219TCTop066
17 / 252
081219TCTop015
18 / 252
081219TCTop032
19 / 252
081219TCTop076
20 / 252
081219TCTop060
21 / 252
081219TCTop067
22 / 252
081219TCTop054
23 / 252
081219TCTop064
24 / 252
081219TCTop074
25 / 252
081219TCTop001
26 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop056
27 / 252
081219TCTop075
28 / 252
081219TCTop071
29 / 252
081219TCTop081
30 / 252
081219TCTop036
31 / 252
081219TCTop068
32 / 252
081219TCTop078
33 / 252
081219TCTop077
34 / 252
081219TCTop048
35 / 252
081219TCTop073
36 / 252
081219TCTop069
37 / 252
081219TCTop063
38 / 252
081219TCTop061
39 / 252
081219TCTop059
40 / 252
081219TCTop058
41 / 252
081219TCTop057
42 / 252
081219TCTop055
43 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop050
44 / 252
081219TCTop049
45 / 252
081219TCTop022
46 / 252
081219TCTop047
47 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop046
48 / 252
081219TCTop041
49 / 252
081219TCTop044
50 / 252
081219TCTop045
51 / 252
081219TCTop043
52 / 252
081219TCTop039
53 / 252
081219TCTop040
54 / 252
081219TCTop038
55 / 252
081219TCTop034
56 / 252
081219TCTop035
57 / 252
081219TCTop016
58 / 252
081219TCTop033
59 / 252
081219TCTop030
60 / 252
081219TCTop028
61 / 252
081219TCTop029
62 / 252
081219TCTop024
63 / 252
081219TCTop026
64 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop018
65 / 252
081219TCTop023
66 / 252
081219TCTop021
67 / 252
081219TCTop019
68 / 252
081219TCTop020
69 / 252
081219TCTop013
70 / 252
081219TCTop017
71 / 252
081219TCTop011
72 / 252
081219TCTop014
73 / 252
081219TCTop009
74 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop008
75 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop012
76 / 252
081219TCTop010
77 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop002
78 / 252
081219TCTop004
79 / 252
081219TCTop007
80 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop084
81 / 252
081219TCTop006
82 / 252
081219TCTop003
83 / 252
081219TCTop083
84 / 252
081219TCTop085
85 / 252
081219TCTop088
86 / 252
081219TCTop099
87 / 252
081219TCTop245
88 / 252
081219TCTop246
89 / 252
081219TCTop248
90 / 252
081219TCTop252
91 / 252
081219TCTop250
92 / 252
081219TCTop251
93 / 252
081219TCTop249
94 / 252
081219TCTop247
95 / 252
081219TCTop229
96 / 252
081219TCTop243
97 / 252
081219TCTop237
98 / 252
081219TCTop244
99 / 252
081219TCTop242
100 / 252
081219TCTop240
101 / 252
081219TCTop239
102 / 252
081219TCTop241
103 / 252
081219TCTop238
104 / 252
081219TCTop236
105 / 252
081219TCTop232
106 / 252
081219TCTop234
107 / 252
081219TCTop235
108 / 252
081219TCTop231
109 / 252
081219TCTop233
110 / 252
081219TCTop230
111 / 252
081219TCTop222
112 / 252
081219TCTop228
113 / 252
081219TCTop223
114 / 252
081219TCTop227
115 / 252
081219TCTop224
116 / 252
081219TCTop226
117 / 252
081219TCTop225
118 / 252
081219TCTop221
119 / 252
081219TCTop219
120 / 252
081219TCTop216
121 / 252
081219TCTop213
122 / 252
081219TCTop211
123 / 252
081219TCTop218
124 / 252
081219TCTop217
125 / 252
081219TCTop214
126 / 252
081219TCTop208
127 / 252
081219TCTop215
128 / 252
081219TCTop210
129 / 252
081219TCTop212
130 / 252
081219TCTop209
131 / 252
081219TCTop207
132 / 252
081219TCTop200
133 / 252
081219TCTop206
134 / 252
081219TCTop205
135 / 252
081219TCTop203
136 / 252
081219TCTop202
137 / 252
081219TCTop198
138 / 252
081219TCTop204
139 / 252
081219TCTop201
140 / 252
081219TCTop199
141 / 252
081219TCTop196
142 / 252
081219TCTop189
143 / 252
081219TCTop195
144 / 252
081219TCTop197
145 / 252
081219TCTop193
146 / 252
081219TCTop181
147 / 252
081219TCTop194
148 / 252
081219TCTop192
149 / 252
081219TCTop191
150 / 252
081219TCTop190
151 / 252
081219TCTop188
152 / 252
081219TCTop187
153 / 252
081219TCTop184
154 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop182
155 / 252
081219TCTop186
156 / 252
081219TCTop183
157 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop185
158 / 252
081219TCTop176
159 / 252
081219TCTop180
160 / 252
081219TCTop177
161 / 252
081219TCTop178
162 / 252
081219TCTop179
163 / 252
081219TCTop170
164 / 252
081219TCTop175
165 / 252
081219TCTop174
166 / 252
081219TCTop173
167 / 252
081219TCTop168
168 / 252
081219TCTop172
169 / 252
081219TCTop166
170 / 252
081219TCTop171
171 / 252
081219TCTop169
172 / 252
081219TCTop167
173 / 252
081219TCTop165
174 / 252
081219TCTop155
175 / 252
081219TCTop164
176 / 252
081219TCTop163
177 / 252
081219TCTop162
178 / 252
081219TCTop161
179 / 252
081219TCTop159
180 / 252
081219TCTop156
181 / 252
081219TCTop160
182 / 252
081219TCTop158
183 / 252
081219TCTop157
184 / 252
081219TCTop153
185 / 252
081219TCTop154
186 / 252
081219TCTop150
187 / 252
081219TCTop152
188 / 252
081219TCTop149
189 / 252
081219TCTop151
190 / 252
081219TCTop145
191 / 252
081219TCTop140
192 / 252
081219TCTop148
193 / 252
081219TCTop147
194 / 252
081219TCTop146
195 / 252
081219TCTop144
196 / 252
081219TCTop143
197 / 252
081219TCTop138
198 / 252
081219TCTop142
199 / 252
081219TCTop141
200 / 252
081219TCTop134
201 / 252
081219TCTop139
202 / 252
081219TCTop130
203 / 252
081219TCTop136
204 / 252
081219TCTop135
205 / 252
081219TCTop131
206 / 252
081219TCTop137
207 / 252
081219TCTop133
208 / 252
081219TCTop127
209 / 252
081219TCTop132
210 / 252
081219TCTop128
211 / 252
081219TCTop129
212 / 252
081219TCTop125
213 / 252
081219TCTop124
214 / 252
081219TCTop126
215 / 252
081219TCTop118
216 / 252
081219TCTop123
217 / 252
081219TCTop120
218 / 252
081219TCTop122
219 / 252
081219TCTop121
220 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop119
221 / 252
081219TCTop115
222 / 252
081219TCTop117
223 / 252
081219TCTop116
224 / 252
081219TCTop110
225 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop107
226 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop113
227 / 252
081219TCTop112
228 / 252
081219TCTop111
229 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop105
230 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop114
231 / 252
081219TCTop109
232 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop086
233 / 252
081219TCTop108
234 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop097
235 / 252
081219TCTop092
236 / 252
081219TCTop104
237 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop106
238 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop103
239 / 252
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop101
240 / 252
081219TCTop100
241 / 252
081219TCTop102
242 / 252
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
081219TCTop095
243 / 252
081219TCTop098
244 / 252
081219TCTop096
245 / 252
081219TCTop220
246 / 252
081219TCTop094
247 / 252
081219TCTop093
248 / 252
081219TCTop091
249 / 252
081219TCTop089
250 / 252
081219TCTop087
251 / 252
081219TCTop090
252 / 252
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. Multiple rookies have established themselves as potential contributors right away.

From their first days in Ashburn, several members of the 2019 draft class have garnered praise from their coaches and fellow teammates. From the ball-hawking ability of Jimmy Moreland, the crisp route-running of Terry McLaurin and the intelligence and speed of Cole Holcomb, the Redskins' rookie class looked ready to make immediate contributions.

Moreland quickly became the talk of camp, asserting himself as a playmaker regardless of where or with whom he played. He showed the ability to play in the slot and on the outside, and during the final few practices he started in place of Quinton Dunbar, who was dealing with soreness. Moreland's momentum carried into the preseason opener, as he forced a pair of fumbles and record a team-high six total tackles (five solo).

McLaurin, meanwhile, spent his time in Richmond beating defensive backs and catching seemingly every pass thrown his way. During team drills, McLaurin found openings in the middle of the field and developed into one of Keenum's favorite targets. Heralded for his high character and ability to play on both offense and special teams, McLaurin could provide Washington with a unique dual-threat option this fall.

As for Holcomb, the Redskins are confident in their rookie inside linebacker because of his football IQ and overall athleticism. He's been working alongside veteran Jon Bostic and second-year Shaun Dion-Hamilton, absorbing as much information as possible about Greg Manusky's defensive scheme. Holcomb actually worked with the starters during the final few days of practice after Hamilton suffered a chest injury against Cleveland, and Gruden said the fifth-round pick out of North Carolina has "all the tools to be great."

"He's got everything you need for a linebacker to have as far as a skillset," Gruden said. "Now, it's just a matter of communication, seeing things and adjusting to different looks. But I've been very impressed with Cole."

3. The left side of the offensive line remains a work in progress.

Center Chase Roullier, right guard Brandon Scherff and right tackle Morgan Moses all entered training camp as surefire starters. But who will start alongside them remains a question mark.

In the absence of Trent Williams, the Redskins have used a variety of combinations at left guard and left tackle since the beginning of offseason workouts. Offseason signee Ereck Flowers and Wes Martin received the first crack with the starters, but once Geron Christian Sr. returned from injury in training camp, Flowers moved inside and Martin worked with the second team. The signing of veteran Pro Bowler Donald Penn added another option into the equation. He's currently working alongside Martin with the twos.

In making a decision about Week 1, Gruden mentioned, "we still have a lot of time ... but we do want to try to hone in our starters at every position as soon as we can, so we can get them working together. But unfortunately that probably won't happen until probably preseason game number three with a lot of spots."

4. Several wide receivers showcased their potential.

The battle at wide receiver has gained steam with the aforementioned McLaurin looking primed to contribute week 1. The starters as of now are Josh Doctson, Paul Richardon and Trey Quinn, who Gruden said has the slot position "pretty much locked down." In a key season for the fourth-year receiver, Doctson is now trailed by the likes of McLaurin, Harmon and towering wideout Cam Sims, all of whom have turned in productive camps. Richardson, meanwhile, was signed last offseason due to his elite speed and ability to stretch the defense. During training camp, the veteran speedster was paired with McLaurin in multiple sets to provide two deep options for defenses to account for.

5. Jordan Reed is fully healthy and looks poised to dominate in 2019.

Every team session served as Reed's platform to dominate in Richmond. The veteran tight end is looking to replicate his production from 2015, when he finished second among tight ends and eighth in the NFL with 11 touchdown catches. Arguably the most versatile weapon within the Redskins offense, a healthy Reed spells difficult assignments for opposing defenses.

6. All-Pro safety Landon Collins made his presence felt in multiple ways.

After a quiet start to camp, prized free agent signee Landon Collins made his presence known in Richmond with three interceptions and countless occasions where he would have delivered crushing tackles had practice been live. He worked primarily alongside free safety Montae Nicholson during training camp but showed the ability to line up at any level of the defense.

"It's just breaking down the components just to make sure we all on the same page," Collins said. "We talk more than anything. Communication is the biggest key within the defense. On that part we just stay on the same page, making sure what we got to do and how we got to play it."

7. Linebacker Cassanova McKinzy could provide the Redskins with another playmaker off the edge.

A free-agent out of Auburn in 2016, Cassanova McKinzy used training camp to dip, spin, and bull-rush his way into a potential roster spot. Quarterbacks are not allowed to be hit during practice, but No. 58 was constantly in the Redskins backfield during "live" 11-on-11 sessions. After playing inside linebacker at Auburn, McKinzy made the switch outside in Washington and has displayed burst off of the edge, which was evident in Cleveland when he had two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He's currently listed behind perennial Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan on the unofficial depth chart but could emerge as another productive pass rusher in Manusky's defense.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising