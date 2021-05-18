5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

3. He owes a lot to his mom

Toney has succeeded wherever he has gone in his career, and now he is set to join Washington's formidable defense and potent defensive line. None of that would have been possible without his mother, Debbie Toney-Moore, by his side for every step.

"One of the things I always admired about my son is that he knew at an early age what he wanted," Toney-Moore told the Reading Eagle. "Sometimes it would conflict with how I thought it should be. But I really admired his determination at a young age, how he would stand up for himself and stand up for his friends."

While Toney was taking care of business on the field for Imhotep, Toney-Moore was making sure his effort did not go unnoticed. She spoke to recruiters and contacted schools about her son, which led to him getting his first scholarship offer.

"She took a day off from work and sat in my coach's office," Toney said. "I don't remember who came, but a coach told me, 'She's the driving force for us to look at you.' Schools weren't really paying attention to me."

Toney was eventually contacted by Penn State, which had always been one his dream destinations. He quickly accepted and went on to become one of the best pass-rushers in program history with Toney-Moore offering him constant support.