Washington Selects DE Shaka Toney With Seventh-Round Pick

The Washington Football Team needed some depth behind its standout pass-rushing combo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and it addressed that position with back-to-back picks in the second round, the second of whom was Penn State's Shaka Toney at No. 246 overall.

"Toney needs to improve his countering skills and play with better power behind his rush, but he understands leverage and plays with NFL-level quickness and effort," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his draft profile. "He projects as a speed-reliant subpackage rusher in the NFL."

Toney (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a team captain who finished his career with 115 tackles (29.5 for loss), 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He was as consistent as he was productive and improved each season, making the all-freshman team in 2017, second-team all-conference in 2019 and first-team honors this past season.

"Smooth with easy change of direction, Toney's playmaking comes via athleticism over strength or high-end skill," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile of Toney. "His physical measurements are very average, but he can be explosive off the snap and around the rush arc."