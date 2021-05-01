News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Selects DE Shaka Toney With Seventh-Round Pick

May 01, 2021 at 07:10 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team needed some depth behind its standout pass-rushing combo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and it addressed that position with back-to-back picks in the second round, the second of whom was Penn State's Shaka Toney at No. 246 overall.

"Toney needs to improve his countering skills and play with better power behind his rush, but he understands leverage and plays with NFL-level quickness and effort," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in his draft profile. "He projects as a speed-reliant subpackage rusher in the NFL."

Toney (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a team captain who finished his career with 115 tackles (29.5 for loss), 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He was as consistent as he was productive and improved each season, making the all-freshman team in 2017, second-team all-conference in 2019 and first-team honors this past season.

"Smooth with easy change of direction, Toney's playmaking comes via athleticism over strength or high-end skill," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile of Toney. "His physical measurements are very average, but he can be explosive off the snap and around the rush arc."

Like Bradley-King, Toney will have a chance to develop behind perhaps the best young defensive line in football.

Related Content

news

Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks 

Here's everything you need to know about Washington's 10-player draft class.
news

Washington Selects WR Dax Milne With Seventh-Round Pick

Milne was one of quarterback Zach Wilson's primary receivers and had a career-high 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.
news

Washington Selects DE William Bradley-King With Seventh-Round Pick

Bradley-King (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for recording 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2020.
news

Washington Selects LS Camaron Cheeseman With Sixth-Round Pick

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Cheeseman appeared in 39 career games at Michigan.
news

Washington Selects S Darrick Forrest With Fifth-Round Pick

Forrest was a three-year starter with the Bearcats, recording 200 tackles and six interceptions in his career. 
news

Washington Selects TE John Bates With Fourth-Round Pick

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates projects as more of a blocking tight end with immediate special teams potential.
news

Washington Selects WR Dyami Brown With The 82nd Pick

Brown (6-foot-1, 189 pounds) had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels and recorded 21 touchdowns over the course of his career.
news

Washington Selects DB Benjamin St-Juste With The 74th Pick

St-Juste (6-foot-3, 202 pounds) started 14 games over four seasons at Michigan and Minnesota.
news

Washington Selects T Samuel Cosmi With The 51st Pick

Cosmi (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) gradually improved his skillset as a three-year starter for the Longhorns and helped the offense put up historic numbers.
news

Jamin Davis Is Giddy To Play Behind Washington's Defensive Line

Washington's defensive front is notorious for being one of the best in the league, and Davis is excited to be on the field with them.
news

After Getting Its Guy In Round 1, Washington Looks Ahead To A Momentous Night 2

Washington has three picks between Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night that it'll use to continue investing in its future success.
