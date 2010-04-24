Shanahan: Haynesworth Is Staying Put





Albert Haynesworth will not be traded.

So says Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan, who discussed Haynesworth's status during an interview on NFL Network on Friday evening.

"No, it's not going to happen," Shanahan said. "There have been a lot of rumors and a lot of speculation going on here for the last month, but Albert Haynesworth will not be traded."

Rumors and reports have swirled around Haynesworth's status ever since he declined to show up for the Redskins' voluntary off-season workouts and mini-camps.

During Redskins mini-camp, head coach Mike Shanahan said he was disappointed that Haynesworth was not in attendance.

"The reason why I like people here is the standard of how we operate as an organization," Shanahan said. "I think our players are getting a good feel on what we expect on and off the football field. Obviously with OTAs ahead of us, you get a chance to see how we operate and you're going to get a chance to get a feel for our system.

"What I found with players, especially as they get older, if they don't really have a commitment to the off-season program, they get pulled hamstrings and quads. They can't stay healthy and anytime that you work out with your teammates, it's normally a big plus.

"Now the people that don't do that, obviously there is a downside and as you get older it's harder to push yourself to the next level. Obviously Albert has made a decision to do that."

The 6-5, 350-pounder has played in a 4-3 his entire NFL career, emerging as one of the league's premiere defensive tackles, but he could be asked to play some 3-4 for new defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.

Haynesworth's 2010 stats suggest last season was a down year, but his presence helped pass rushers Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo each post 11 sacks.