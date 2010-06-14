News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Shanahan: Haynesworth Will Have to 'Catch Up'

Jun 14, 2010 at 08:58 AM
120732.jpg


Albert Haynesworth has been present in absentia.

No conversation about the Redskins seems complete without a mention of the high-profile defensive lineman who elected to take part in none of the club's voluntary but well-attended off-season workouts.

He is expected at Redskins Park for the mandatory mini-camp that begins Wednesday, June 16.

Don't count on answers to all the questions about him, his role in the new 3-4 front and why he chose to train at a distance from his teammates in short order.

First things first. And the first will be his general physical conditioning.

"You'll get a good feel whether he's in shape or not. We'll see to that," head coach Mike Shanahan said Thursday as the club wrapped up its OTA workout.

When off-season sessions began in March, Haynesworth informed Shanahan of his decision to work out elsewhere with his own staff. Shanahan told him he disagreed with that choice.

Coaches have been in contact with him on occasion but Shanahan said he had not sought Haynesworth out to make sure of his attendance at mini-camp.

"I haven't talked to Albert," he said.

Signed as a free agent in 2008, the 6-5, 350-pound Haynesworth played defensive tackle in the Redskins' 4-3.

He missed four games with injuries, started the other 12 and was in on 37 tackles, his fewest since 2006, when he was with the Tennessee Titans and appeared in only 11 games. Never in his eight seasons has he started all 16 games.

In the 3-4, Haynesworth will play a different role, probably at right end, though the Redskins stress versatility at all positions.

Having missed all of the work on the field and in the meeting rooms, he will find himself behind in every aspect.

"He'll definitely have some catching up to do," Shanahan said. "There will be a lot of work for him, to come in here and learn the system. We'll have to catch him up and utilize the three days to catch him up as best we can."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

