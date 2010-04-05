Shanahan On McNabb: 'He's a Proven Winner'





In a press release issued by the Redskins on Sunday night, executive vice president/head coach Mike Shanahan called quarterback Donovan McNabb a "proven winner" who will set a "high standard of excellence" in Washington.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

"Donovan is an accomplished quarterback who has been a proven winner in the National Football League. I have long admired his competitiveness and feel he will be an outstanding addition to the Redskins and our community.

"He knows our division and the roadmap to success in the NFC East. He will set a high standard of excellence and we are very excited to welcome Donovan to the Washington Redskins."

The Redskins acquired McNabb in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Redskins sent their second-round draft pick (37th overall) and a 2011 draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for McNabb.

Improving within the NFC East is certainly a goal for the Redskins, and acquiring McNabb gives them a star quarterback who has been a central figure in the division the last 11 years.

Last season, the Redskins were 0-6 in divisional play.

What made the trade so stunning to many was that it was inside the NFC East.

Even the Redskins' press release announcing the trade made mention that such trades were "rare."