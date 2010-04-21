Shanahan: Redskins Not Interested In Owens





Head coach Mike Shanahan said on Tuesday that the Redskins are not interested in free agent wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Shanahan discussed the mercurial Owens during an interview on ESPN.

"No, we will not go in that direction right now," Shanahan said.

The question arose after it was reported on Tuesday morning that quarterback Donovan McNabb was lobbying to have the Redskins bring in Owens.

McNabb and Owens had great success together in 2004-05 when they were teammates in Philadelphia, but the pairing ended after Owens took to criticizing McNabb while negotiating for a new contract.

The two have reportedly mended fences since then.