Shanahan: Redskins Still Evaluating QBs In the Draft





With Donovan McNabb in Washington, it would appear the Redskins are no longer interested in drafting a quarterback in the April 22-24 NFL Draft.

Right?

Maybe not.

Head coach Mike Shanahan indicated this week that the Redskins are continuing to evaluate college quarterbacks, perhaps with an eye toward finding a developmental prospect.

Asked about recent visits by college prospects Sam Bradford, Jimmy Clausen, Colt McCoy and Tim Tebow, Shanahan replied: "We go according to the draft. We're going to take a look at that board. There are a lot of possibilities. You have free agency, the draft, you have possible trades.

"Like I said all along, we're going to try to put the best football team together and there are a lot of intangibles that go into it."

Does McNabb's presence diminish the urgency to address the quarterback position in the draft?

"We're going to address all of our needs and that can come a lot of different ways," Shanahan replied. "What you don't want to do is just reach to reach. If you feel very strongly about a position, we'll go in that position even though we have some depth, if we feel like it's the best player."

Later, in an interview on Comcast SportsNet, Shanahan suggested that an ideal situation would be to develop a young quarterback behind McNabb and groom him to be McNabb's eventual successor.

That approach would be similar to how the Philadelphia Eagles, McNabb's former team, groomed Kevin Kolb.

In a media session on Tuesday, McNabb was asked about the visits by some of the draft's top quarterbacks.

"I had a chance to meet Colt McCoy [on Tuesday]," McNabb said. "I heard Bradford was coming in and I heard Clausen was coming in. That's really not my concern. My focus is to make sure I'm prepared and ready to go to try to help this team win."

Here is a look at some of the quarterback prospects available in the draft:

-- SAM BRADFORD, OKLAHOMA

Bradford is widely considered the top quarterback in the draft and could go No. 1 to the St. Louis Rams. He is believed to have a strong, accurate arm and good field vision. He threw for 4,720 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore but was sidelined most of last season due to a shoulder injury. Bradford mostly played in a spread offense at Oklahoma, so there could be a transition phase in terms of technique and decision-making as he adjusts to a pro-style offense.

-- JIMMY CLAUSEN, NOTRE DAME