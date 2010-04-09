Shanahan: Redskins Still Evaluating QBs In the Draft

With Donovan McNabb in Washington, it would appear the Redskins are no longer interested in drafting a quarterback in the April 22-24 NFL Draft.
Right?
Maybe not.
Head coach Mike Shanahan indicated this week that the Redskins are continuing to evaluate college quarterbacks, perhaps with an eye toward finding a developmental prospect.
Asked about recent visits by college prospects Sam Bradford, Jimmy Clausen, Colt McCoy and Tim Tebow, Shanahan replied: "We go according to the draft. We're going to take a look at that board. There are a lot of possibilities. You have free agency, the draft, you have possible trades.
"Like I said all along, we're going to try to put the best football team together and there are a lot of intangibles that go into it."
Does McNabb's presence diminish the urgency to address the quarterback position in the draft?
"We're going to address all of our needs and that can come a lot of different ways," Shanahan replied. "What you don't want to do is just reach to reach. If you feel very strongly about a position, we'll go in that position even though we have some depth, if we feel like it's the best player."
Later, in an interview on Comcast SportsNet, Shanahan suggested that an ideal situation would be to develop a young quarterback behind McNabb and groom him to be McNabb's eventual successor.
That approach would be similar to how the Philadelphia Eagles, McNabb's former team, groomed Kevin Kolb.
In a media session on Tuesday, McNabb was asked about the visits by some of the draft's top quarterbacks.
"I had a chance to meet Colt McCoy [on Tuesday]," McNabb said. "I heard Bradford was coming in and I heard Clausen was coming in. That's really not my concern. My focus is to make sure I'm prepared and ready to go to try to help this team win."
Here is a look at some of the quarterback prospects available in the draft:
-- SAM BRADFORD, OKLAHOMA
Bradford is widely considered the top quarterback in the draft and could go No. 1 to the St. Louis Rams. He is believed to have a strong, accurate arm and good field vision. He threw for 4,720 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore but was sidelined most of last season due to a shoulder injury. Bradford mostly played in a spread offense at Oklahoma, so there could be a transition phase in terms of technique and decision-making as he adjusts to a pro-style offense.
-- JIMMY CLAUSEN, NOTRE DAME
Clausen has been dealing with high expectations since middle school when he was dubbed the "LeBron James of College Football." He played in a pro offense for Charlie Weis at Notre Dame, so he may be the most NFL-ready quarterback of the prospects this year. Scouts praise his accuracy, but there are concerns with his arm strength. Last year, Clausen threw for 3,722 yards and 28 touchdowns and he tossed just four interceptions.
-- COLT MCCOY, TEXAS
McCoy is coming off a shoulder injury suffered in the BCS Championship game on Jan. 6. At Texas, McCoy was a four-year starter and completed more than 70 percent of his passes for 13,523 yards, 112 touchdowns and 45 interceptions. He has the most wins of any college quarterback in NCAA history, but scouts have concerns with his size (6-1 and 216 pounds) and arm strength. He could drop to the second round as a result.
-- TIM TEBOW, FLORIDA
Tebow is regarded as one of the great college football players in NCAA history after leading the Gators to two BCS Championships in three years. Questions remain over how well Tebow's skills will translate to the NFL game. He played in a spread offense at Florida and his mechanics drew scrutiny at the Senior Bowl. Can he adapt at the NFL level? Tebow, who threw for 9,285 yards and tossed 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his college career, is certainly a developmental prospect at quarterback. But his leadership skills and charisma could make him a potential early-round pick.
-- TONY PIKE, CINCINNATI
Pike could be an intriguing prospect given his 6-6, 210-pound frame. Last year, Pike completed 62.4 percent of his passes last season for 2,520 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions in leading the Bearcats to an undefeated regular season. He started just two years for Cincinnati, so his lack of experience is a concern and his footwork may need to be refined before he's ready to start in the NFL.
-- DAN LEFEVOUR, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Central Michigan's LeFevour is an intriguing mid-round prospect. He has good size at 6-3 and 238 pounds, is known for his accuracy and can make plays with his mobility. He started four years in college and completed 66.4 percent of his passes, threw for nearly 13,000 yards and 102 touchdowns and led the team in rushing the last three years. He played in a spread offense, in a shotgun formation, that allowed him to amass big numbers and he did not play against elite competition in the Mid-American Conference.