'Sharknado 3' Has An Official Title And It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Mar 18, 2015 at 06:40 AM
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Ryan Kerrigan and Tom Compton can finally pitch their upcoming 'Sharknado' movie with an official title and premiere date.

"Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" will hit the Syfy channel by storm on July 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Yes, that is the real name of the movie. But what did you expect considering last year's sequel, "Sharknado 2: The Second One."

"'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!'* *embraces the larger-than-life irreverence that has made these movies so popular and entertaining," says Syfy's Chris Regina in the film's press release.

As mentioned last week on The Redskins Blog, offensive tackle Tom Compton will be making a cameo as a television journalist interviewing former congresswoman Michele Bachmann.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will be playing a NASA engineer alongside former Redskin Brian Mitchell.

And, of course, what would this ridiculous disaster movie franchise be without more bizarre cameos?

According to the release, David Hasselhoff will play star Ian Ziering's father and Bo Derek will play mom to co-star Tara Reid.

Also look for Mark Cuban, Ann Coulter, Jerry Springer and *NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, among a few others.

Will you be watching?

Photo Credit: Syfy

