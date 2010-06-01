Smith, Redskins Look to Reload On Special Teams





A team restructuring itself, as the Redskins are, looks for help on offense and defense.

Special teams? It's not like they're a second thought (or a third one). They just share the bodies with the other units. That doesn't mean special teams are less important.

"We have starters on offense and starters on defense and starters on special teams," says special teams coordinator Danny Smith. "If you're not one of those, you're in trouble."

As the second week of OTAs – Organized Team Activities – unwinds, the Redskins continue to look at just about everyone as a special teams contributor. There are kickoff coverage and kickoff return units, punt and punt cover, field goal unit and extra point.

For players looking to win jobs, this might be the place. Apply now. Experience not required.

Consider the change in the kicking group. Long-time long snapper Ethan Albright was not brought back and Nick Sundberg has the job. Graham Gano and Justin Medlock compete to be the kicker.

"Five games of experience between them," Smith says, "and the long snapper has never been in a game."

There will certainly be changes in the return aspects. Rock Cartwright, the veteran kick returner, was let go and signed with Oakland. Punt returner Antwaan Randle El struggled terribly last season and was cut, returning to Pittsburgh. Youth (and speed) will get a look here.

It's difficult to gauge progress in this area without contact and the pressure of game situations.

"We did kickoff return when the rookies were in for the mini-camp but you can't really tell until you put the pads on and you're trying to make people miss," says veteran fullback Mike Sellers, who has played on most of the Redskins' special teams.

The Redskins drafted receiver Terrence Austin with an eye toward his return abilities. He was second-team All Pac-10 last year at UCLA, first team the year before.

They added veteran receiver Bobby Wade, an experienced punt returner.

They signed a free agent, Brandon Banks , who returned four kickoffs for touchdowns at Kansas State last year. At 5-7 and a generous listing of 149 pounds, size (or lack thereof) looms large.

On the other hand, so does speed, and Banks ran sub 4-4 40-yard dashes for the Redskins on their ancient artificial turf field.

The club had hoped to solve its interminable punting woes a year ago by signing Hunter Smith but injuries limited his effectiveness. He has been replaced by Josh Bidwell, who missed all of last season on Tampa Bay's injured reserve list with a hip injury. He will also get first crack at being the holder.

He'll have to work at that latter job. Gano is a right-footed kicker while Justin Medlock is a lefty. That reverses the operation for Bidwell. And he'll be fielding snaps from Sundberg, who hasn't done it in a real game.