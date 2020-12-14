News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Snap Counts: Washington-49ers, Week 14

Dec 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Chase Young and Morgan Moses celebrate Sunday night's win over the San Francisco 49ers. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers:

Offense (63 snaps)

Player Snaps Percentage
G Wes Schweitzer 63 100%
T Cornelius Lucas 63 100%
T Morgan Moses 63 100%
G Brandon Scherff 63 100%
C Chase Roullier 63 100%
TE Logan Thomas 62 98%
WR Cam Sims 59 94%
WR Terry McLaurin 58 92%
RB J.D. McKissic 41 65%
QB Alex Smith 32 51%
QB Dwayne Haskins 31 49%
RB Peyton Barber 30 48%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 23 37%
WR Isaiah Wright 17 27%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 15 24%
WR Robert Foster 5 8%
TE Marcus Baugh 4 6%
G Wes Martin 1 2%

PHOTOS: Week 14 - Washington vs. 49ers

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 14 matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Riley Trujillo/NFL, Dylan Burns/NFL and Hans Rodriguez/NFL)

Chase Young and J.D. McKissic celebrate Chase Young's fumble returned for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)
23 / 37

Chase Young and J.D. McKissic celebrate Chase Young's fumble returned for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)

Defense (81 snaps)

Player Snaps Percentage
FS Kamren Curl 81 100%
LB Jon Bostic 81 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 81 100%
CB Ronald Darby 80 99%
LB Cole Holcomb 79 98%
DT Daron Payne 72 89%
DE Chase Young 61 75%
DT Jonathan Allen 58 72%
DE Montez Sweat 56 69%
SS Deshazor Everett 48 59%
DT Tim Settle 42 52%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 37 46%
CB Jimmy Moreland 34 42%
FS Jeremy Reaves 33 41%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 15 19%
DE James Smith-Williams 14 17%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 11 14%
DE Casey Toohill 7 9%
CB Fabian Moreau 1 1%

