Snap Counts: Washington-49ers, Week 14

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers:
Offense (63 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|G Wes Schweitzer
|63
|100%
|T Cornelius Lucas
|63
|100%
|T Morgan Moses
|63
|100%
|G Brandon Scherff
|63
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|63
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|62
|98%
|WR Cam Sims
|59
|94%
|WR Terry McLaurin
|58
|92%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|41
|65%
|QB Alex Smith
|32
|51%
|QB Dwayne Haskins
|31
|49%
|RB Peyton Barber
|30
|48%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|23
|37%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|17
|27%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|15
|24%
|WR Robert Foster
|5
|8%
|TE Marcus Baugh
|4
|6%
|G Wes Martin
|1
|2%
Defense (81 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Kamren Curl
|81
|100%
|LB Jon Bostic
|81
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|81
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|80
|99%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|79
|98%
|DT Daron Payne
|72
|89%
|DE Chase Young
|61
|75%
|DT Jonathan Allen
|58
|72%
|DE Montez Sweat
|56
|69%
|SS Deshazor Everett
|48
|59%
|DT Tim Settle
|42
|52%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|37
|46%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|34
|42%
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|33
|41%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|15
|19%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|14
|17%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|11
|14%
|DE Casey Toohill
|7
|9%
|CB Fabian Moreau
|1
|1%