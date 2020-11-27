Snap Counts: Washington-Cowboys, Week 12

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.
Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys:
Offense (69 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|T David Sharpe
|69
|100%
|C Chase Roullier
|69
|100%
|QB Alex Smith
|69
|100%
|TE Logan Thomas
|67
|97%
|G Brandon Scherff
|65
|94%
|G Wes Schweitzer
|65
|94%
|T Morgan Moses
|65
|94%
|WR Terry McLauirn
|62
|90%
|WR Cam Sims
|55
|80%
|RB Antonio Gibson
|45
|65%
|RB J.D. McKissic
|28
|41%
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle
|20
|29%
|RB Peyton Barber
|17
|25%
|WR Isaiah Wright
|17
|25%
|WR Steven Sims Jr.
|13
|19%
|WR Dontrelle Inman
|11
|16%
|TE Temarrick Hemingway
|9
|13%
|G Wes Martin
|5
|7%
|C Keith Ismael
|4
|6%
|T David Steinmetz
|4
|6%
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and Sam Hodde/NFL)
Advertising
Defense (59 snaps)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|FS Kamren Curl
|59
|100%
|CB Ronald Darby
|59
|100%
|CB Kendall Fuller
|59
|100%
|DT Daron Payne
|51
|86%
|DE Chase Young
|51
|86%
|LB Cole Holcomb
|49
|83%
|DT Jon Allen
|47
|80%
|CB Jimmy Moreland
|41
|69%
|LB Jon Bostic
|38
|64%
|DE Montez Sweat
|33
|56%
|FS Troy Apke
|30
|51%
|DE Ryan Kerrigan
|30
|51%
|FS Jeremy Reaves
|29
|49%
|DT Tim Settle
|19
|32%
|LB Thomas Davis Sr.
|19
|32%
|LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
|17
|29%
|DE James Smith-Williams
|10
|17%
|DE Casey Toohill
|4
|7%
|LB Shaun Dion Hamilton
|3
|5%