Snap Counts: Washington-Cowboys, Week 12

Nov 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
The Washington Football Team lines up to run a play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

Each week, WashingtonFootball.com will provide snap counts from the most-recent game.

Here are the offensive and defensive snap counts from the Washington Football Team's Week 12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys:

Offense (69 snaps)

Player Snaps Percentage
T David Sharpe 69 100%
C Chase Roullier 69 100%
QB Alex Smith 69 100%
TE Logan Thomas 67 97%
G Brandon Scherff 65 94%
G Wes Schweitzer 65 94%
T Morgan Moses 65 94%
WR Terry McLauirn 62 90%
WR Cam Sims 55 80%
RB Antonio Gibson 45 65%
RB J.D. McKissic 28 41%
TE Jeremy Sprinkle 20 29%
RB Peyton Barber 17 25%
WR Isaiah Wright 17 25%
WR Steven Sims Jr. 13 19%
WR Dontrelle Inman 11 16%
TE Temarrick Hemingway 9 13%
G Wes Martin 5 7%
C Keith Ismael 4 6%
T David Steinmetz 4 6%

PHOTOS: Week 12 - Washington vs. Cowboys

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defense (59 snaps)

Player Snaps Percentage
FS Kamren Curl 59 100%
CB Ronald Darby 59 100%
CB Kendall Fuller 59 100%
DT Daron Payne 51 86%
DE Chase Young 51 86%
LB Cole Holcomb 49 83%
DT Jon Allen 47 80%
CB Jimmy Moreland 41 69%
LB Jon Bostic 38 64%
DE Montez Sweat 33 56%
FS Troy Apke 30 51%
DE Ryan Kerrigan 30 51%
FS Jeremy Reaves 29 49%
DT Tim Settle 19 32%
LB Thomas Davis Sr. 19 32%
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis 17 29%
DE James Smith-Williams 10 17%
DE Casey Toohill 4 7%
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton 3 5%

news

Wake Up Washington 11/27: Thankful For First Place

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
news

Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

'It's A Different Type Of Mentality': Terry McLaurin Reflects On Game-Changing Tackle

Jaylon Smith was moments away from tying the score in Washington's Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, but then Terry McLaurin sprinted in to save the play.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Blowout Of The Cowboys

Washington took first place in the NFC East with a 41-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three game balls for standout players and coaches.

