Snyder Aids 'Stuff a Backpack' Drive





Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder needs to pack his suitcase for his trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame but on Friday afternoon he was cramming school supplies into back packs.

The Redskins Charitable Foundation is aiding World Vision's National Capital Area division in a 'Stuff A Backpack' school supply drive to outfit children of needy families for the upcoming academic year.

"We are hoping that we'll be able to distribute at least 1,100 backpacks to children throughout the national capital area. With the support of the Charitable Foundation, we will be able to do even more," said Corwin Macklin of World Vision as he stood in front of the donation area just outside the front gate of Redskins Park.

"I'm ready to go back to school," Snyder said as he put binders, paper, erasers, pencils and markers in backpacks.

"You're the only one," said a voice from the crowd.

Rather than school, Snyder will head to Canton, Ohio, on Saturday to help celebrate Russ Grimm's induction into the Hall of Fame. Grimm, a guard and a founding member of the offensive line that gained fame as the Hogs, played in four Super Bowls during an 11-year career, won three championships and went to four consecutive Pro Bowls.