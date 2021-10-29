Soaking up expertise and sharpening skillsets, Sammis Reyes is ready for any role

However, Reyes is ready to move beyond the tight end position and contribute in other facets of the game. Outside of the facility, the new tight end often facetimes with Kaczor to watch film and go over specific areas of special teams.

Still relatively new to the game of football, Reyes' participation on special teams offers another opportunity to further his football acumen. It doesn't matter where he is, whenever Kaczor calls, Reyes immediately answers the phone.

Those calls have been extremely beneficial for Reyes in terms of learning the details of special teams. Beginning to better understand the specificities of special teams, Reyes relishes the opportunity to contribute and is eager to make an impact on the game in any way possible.

"We always say playing special teams is a privilege, you don't take that for granted and I definitely don't take that for granted," Reyes said. "I'm giving it my all every time I'm out there whether it's punt return, punt, whatever. Like I said, it's an honor to play on special teams, I take it with great energy, power and enthusiasm."