Social Media Reacts To Washington's Free Agent Signings

The Washington Football Team has been busy during the first few days of free agency, and people are loving it.
First, Washington added 38-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is expected to add veteran leadership to the position. The next day, it turned to the defensive side of the ball by bringing in William Jackson III to join a secondary that finished second in passing defense. Finally, the team addressed its need to find a No. 2 wide receiver by signing Curtis Samuel.
Washington is only two days into the new league year, but it would seem it has already improved its roster. The additions of Fitzpatrick, Jackson and Samuel have garnered praise from fans and analysts alike. Here is how social media has reacted to Washington's free agent signings.