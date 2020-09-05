Social Media Reacts To The Release Of Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson will go down as one of the greatest and most beloved running backs in the NFL. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, 2012 MVP and a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team.
At age 34, the running back repeatedly set records in his 14th season. He passed Curtis Martin for fifth all-time in rushing yards, became the 10th player in the NFL to reach 3,000 career rushing attempts and passed Walter Peyton for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 111.
Many people describe Peterson as a class act and role model. He is a consistent player who leads by example and inspires others. Peterson had an impact not only on his teammates and coaches, but also former players, fans and the media who would watch and observe his every move.
On Friday, teammates, former players, fans and media woke up in shock when the Washington Football Team announced it released Peterson. One tweet and an Instagram post sent thousands of people into a flurry of mixed emotions.
Peterson always had the best interest of his teammates at heart. Throughout training camp, he would give young players advice to help them become the best players that they can be. Peterson left an everlasting impression in the locker room, and his teammates will never forget the impact that he left on them.
Peterson also left an impact on the media that covered the Washington Football team.
Although he only played in Washington for two seasons, Peterson called Washington his "second home."
"The love has already been shown from Maryland to Virginia and even Baltimore," he said. "The fan base here is incredible. They show a lot of support. They remind me all the time how much they appreciate what I do when I'm out there on the field and how I play."