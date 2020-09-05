Social Media Reacts To The Release Of Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson will go down as one of the greatest and most beloved running backs in the NFL. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro, 2012 MVP and a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade team.

At age 34, the running back repeatedly set records in his 14th season. He passed Curtis Martin for fifth all-time in rushing yards, became the 10th player in the NFL to reach 3,000 career rushing attempts and passed Walter Peyton for fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 111.

Many people describe Peterson as a class act and role model. He is a consistent player who leads by example and inspires others. Peterson had an impact not only on his teammates and coaches, but also former players, fans and the media who would watch and observe his every move.