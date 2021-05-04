Spring Cleaning Your Health And Wellness Routine

Wellness Contributor:

Deanna Robinson | Health and Wellness Expert

1. Update your exercise plan for spring - Warmer outdoor temperatures may mean that you can take more of your workouts outside! In addition to taking in some extra vitamin D from the sun, according to a 2015 study the beautiful sights and sounds of nature also has a way of making you feel calmer and improving your mental health.

2. Shop local and in-season produce - One way that we can accomplish getting the best tasting food for our bodies all while helping our local communities is shopping for and eating seasonal foods within a smaller geographical radius. Produce that is in-season are at their peak of flavor and nutrient profile. (The USDA Seasonal Produce Guide is a good point of reference for a comprehensive list of in-season produce.) The cost of in-season crops can also be cheaper because when farmers are harvesting in abundance, the cost of the produce will usually go down. By shopping locally we are supporting the local economy and reducing our carbon footprint by reducing the distance our food has to travel to get to us.

3. Schedule health screenings and doctor's appointments - Make sure you are on track with all your doctor appointments and screenings including yearly physicals and/or gynecological exams. It's also a good idea to make a list of any concerns to share with your doctor. Many urgent care centers like Patient First offer a variety of services including urgent care, primary care, and women's services.

4. Detoxify your home and purify the air - Create a greener home by adding green houseplants as natural detoxifiers. They have the natural ability to help remove pollutants from the air. Exchange harsh cleaning products for more green cleaning products without the toxic chemicals. Add water filters that reduce the amount of heavy metals and chemicals from your faucets and shower heads. Consider swapping out plastic bottles/containers for BPA free or glass containers. This is also a great time to change your air filters and possibly even getting your air ducts in your home cleaned to make sure you're circulating clean spring air.