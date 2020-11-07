Start & Sit: Washington's Fantasy Outlook Vs. Giants

Start: Washington's defense

Washington's defense started the season off with a bang in Week 1 by holding the Philadelphia Eagles to just 17 points fueled by two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a league-high eight sacks. The unit's 17 fantasy points were tied with the New Orleans Saints for the best performance of any defense in Week 1.

Washington has allowed the fourth-fewest total yards, but that has not led to fantasy success as it allowed at least 30 points in Weeks 2-5. That has resulted in Washington's defense accounting for four fantasy points in those games combined.

But those numbers have slowly started to improve in the past two games. The defense allowed 14 points against the Giants in Week 6 in addition to grabbing its seventh interception, which tied the unit for 10th in fantasy points that week. One week later, it performed even better by holding the Dallas Cowboys to three points with help from six sacks and another pick. That accounted for the second-best fantasy performance behind the Kansas City Chiefs.