Friday, Aug 07, 2020 07:12 PM

Statement From The Washington Football Team On RB Derrius Guice

Washington Football Team Public Relations
"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

