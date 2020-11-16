Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region. After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George's County, we have decided that this Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.
Washington Places QB Kyle Allen On Injured Reserve
The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Washington Football Team Vs. Lions Inactives, Week 10
The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Washington Elevates LB Jordan Kunaszyk From Practice Squad
The team announced the following roster move Saturday.
Washington Signs WR Jeff Badet, Releases WR Tony Brown
The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Washington Football Team Names Andre Chambers As Chief People Officer
Chambers will serve on the organization's executive leadership team overseeing front office employee experience and culture
Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9
The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
Washington Activates Steven Sims Off Injured Reserve; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad
The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
Washington Places Landon Collins On Injured Reserve
The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.