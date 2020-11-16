News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

Nov 16, 2020 at 05:32 PM
fedexfield-people-back

The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region. After careful consideration and working in close coordination with health officials in Prince George's County, we have decided that this Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals will be played without fans in attendance. We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time.

