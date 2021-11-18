Steady Allen quietly enjoying career year

His ability to pressure the quarterback was evident in this past Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. While Tom Brady wasn't sacked in Washington's 29-19 victory, Allen did pummel the future Hall of Famer on the Buccaneers' first third down. Later in the game, on Brady's second interception, Allen's bull rush pushed his blocker into the pocket, not allowing Brady to fully step into the throw that was picked off by Bobby McCain.

"He's got a tremendous hump move. I don't want to compare it to [Hall of Famer] Reggie White's, but it's still a pretty good hump move. It gives him a chance to get vertical and get into the quarterback's lap and cause some problems," Rivera said. "I think his hit on the first third down, I think was a little bit of a disruptor. I think it's really kind of helped our guys get going."

With edge rusher Chase Young out for the season with a torn ACL and defensive end Montez Sweat on injured reserve with a broken jaw, Washington will be leaning on Allen even more in the final eight weeks of the season.

Following Sunday's victory, Allen said the key for the defense is to eliminate the "stupid mistakes" and to be more consistent.