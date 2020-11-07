Washington Activates Steven Sims Off Injured Reserve; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team has activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:
- WR Steven Sims Jr.
The Washington Football Team has released the following player
- DE Nate Orchard
The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- WR Jeff Badet
- C Ross Pierschbacher
With these moves, the Washington Football Team will now have seven inactive players on gameday.