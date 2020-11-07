News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Activates Steven Sims Off Injured Reserve; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

Nov 07, 2020 at 01:30 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Image from iOS (2)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured list:

  • WR Steven Sims Jr.

The Washington Football Team has released the following player

  • DE Nate Orchard

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • WR Jeff Badet
  • C Ross Pierschbacher

With these moves, the Washington Football Team will now have seven inactive players on gameday.

