News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Steven Sims Continues To Provide Spark On Special Teams And Impress With Increased Role On Offense 

Oct 11, 2019 at 04:26 PM
Jacob Steinberg

Contributing Writer

Steven_Sims(1)

Steven Sims took a jet sweep in stride against the New England Patriots and wrapped around the right side of the offensive line. Sims found open space and left Patriots Safety Devin McCourty in the dust, faking right and cutting left, evading chasing defenders and sprinting down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown.

The play is an embodiment of Sims' role on the offense, which has gradually increased on throughout the season, and he has consistently provided a spark on special teams. Sims displayed his speed and explosiveness during the preseason, both on offense and in the return game.

"I can remember him at rookie minicamp funny enough immediately flashing the first one-on-one period we had against the defense running routes," said offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. "Steven was showing up, you're checking your roster and you're looking at this number 15 keep showing up and then that consistently happened. His skillset is real."

Sims will have an opportunity to play against fellow wide receiver Jakeem Grant against the Miami Dolphins. Both Sims and Grant are top five in the NFL in kick return yardage, providing their respective offenses with good field position.

"I'm anxious, I can't wait, I played [Jakeem Grant] in college, so we're just out here battling at the highest level. It's great, I'm ready to compete," Sims said.

Trailing 21-0 in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Sims provided a much-needed spark on special teams. Sims caught the ensuing kickoff on the 2-yard line and found a crease on the outside. Sims sprinted down the sideline for a 45-yard return and continued to display his playmaking speed in Week 4 against the New York Giants with an 81-yard return that was called back due to a penalty.

"His confidence in his ability, but also he's very hungry to make plays," O'Connell said. "He's very hungry to have an impact on the game. The best thing about him is he just wants to win, he wants to have a positive impact, but he's also the first guy to support the teammates around him."

Sims has five receptions and four rush attempts this season, highlighted by his 65-yard touchdown run. Sims played more than 50% of the snaps for the first time this season against the Patriots -- far surpassing his previous high total of 10%. The increased role does not come as a surprise to Sims, who anticipated an increased role heading into last week's matchup.

"We put in a new formation to put me and [Trey Quinn] in the slot at the field at the same time," Sims said. "Going in, I knew I was gonna get my opportunities and I was ready to make the most of them."

O'Connell is taking over the play calling duties moving forward. Interim head coach Bill Callahan has emphasized the importance of establishing the run game and increasing the number of rushing attempts. Jet sweeps still figure to be a key component of the Redskins rushing attack in order to keep defenses off balance, which means more opportunity for Sims to show off his ability.

"He's still trying to get acclimated in our system in his role, which is ever evolving," O'Connell said. "Definitely have plans for him both in the run game and the pass game."

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes | Players return from COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team received multiple rounds of good news this week as several players have returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys to Washington's rematch against Dallas

The Washington Football Team has a quick turnaround after a Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Taylor Heinicke 'happy to be back' ahead of primetime matchup

Heinicke returns to the field as Washington makes a last attempt at a playoff push with three games left.
news

Player to watch as Washington take on Dallas in primetime

The Washington Football Team will get another shot against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in primetime. Here are some players who could have pivotal roles in Round 2.
news

Re-scouting the Cowboys | 3 things to know ahead of the SNF matchup

The Washington Football Team is playing the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in three weeks, this time heading to AT&T Stadium for a primetime matchup. Here's another look at the Cowboys ahead of the Burgundy & Gold's rematch with the NFC East division leader.
news

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 15 matchup with Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

A depleted Washington Football Team couldn't fight off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and was defeated, 27-17, on Tuesday night. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's second-straight NFC East defeat:
news

5 Takeaways from Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles with playoffs on the line and dropped its second-straight contest, 27-17. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.
news

Garrett Gilbert named Washington's starting quarterback for Week 15 vs. Eagles

Gilbert was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad last week.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates Montez Sweat, Sam Cosmi as part of multiple roster, coaching moves

Washington announced the following roster and coaching moves on Monday.
Advertising