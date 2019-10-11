Steven Sims Continues To Provide Spark On Special Teams And Impress With Increased Role On Offense 

Trailing 21-0 in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Sims provided a much-needed spark on special teams. Sims caught the ensuing kickoff on the 2-yard line and found a crease on the outside. Sims sprinted down the sideline for a 45-yard return and continued to display his playmaking speed in Week 4 against the New York Giants with an 81-yard return that was called back due to a penalty.

"His confidence in his ability, but also he's very hungry to make plays," O'Connell said. "He's very hungry to have an impact on the game. The best thing about him is he just wants to win, he wants to have a positive impact, but he's also the first guy to support the teammates around him."

Sims has five receptions and four rush attempts this season, highlighted by his 65-yard touchdown run. Sims played more than 50% of the snaps for the first time this season against the Patriots -- far surpassing his previous high total of 10%. The increased role does not come as a surprise to Sims, who anticipated an increased role heading into last week's matchup.

"We put in a new formation to put me and [Trey Quinn] in the slot at the field at the same time," Sims said. "Going in, I knew I was gonna get my opportunities and I was ready to make the most of them."

O'Connell is taking over the play calling duties moving forward. Interim head coach Bill Callahan has emphasized the importance of establishing the run game and increasing the number of rushing attempts. Jet sweeps still figure to be a key component of the Redskins rushing attack in order to keep defenses off balance, which means more opportunity for Sims to show off his ability.