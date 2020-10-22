Steven Sims' Lifelong Breast Cancer Connection

Pregnancy is hard enough on its own, but for Nytasha Sims, it coincided with her mother being diagnosed with breast cancer. So, as she prepared for her second child, she did everything she could to support her mom through treatment.

"I say I marked my child because I cried so much about my mom and wanted her to beat it, and she did," Nytasha Sims said. "Here she is 24 years later and still standing and healthy and no signs of cancer."

As for her son, he's in the midst of his second NFL season with the Washington Football Team. Steven Sims Jr. has only known his maternal grandmother as a breast cancer survivor, and about 10 years ago, his dad's mom was also diagnosed. She, too, has since recovered.

That's why Breast Cancer Awareness Month means so much to Sims, who aims to honor his family members in any way he can.