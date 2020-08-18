Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

Sims said Turner has him doing "everything" on offense, and he loves the way he is being used. He especially likes running deep routes because he is able to use his speed.

Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler sees Sims working best in the slot. Last year, Sims made 23 receptions for 192 yards in the slot compared to just five receptions for five receptions for 119 yards as an outside receiver, per rotowire. Sims was also lined up as a slot receiver on 74.2% of his offensive snaps.

Still, Hostler sees some advantages of having a player like Sims who can work well on the inside and outside.

"You ask them to do specifically different things and you train them differently," he said. "So, that part of it is not handicapped."

Sims said he is competing with former seventh-round pick Trey Quinn to be the starting slot receiver, but he also "definitely believes that it's my job to lose." However, he tries to approach each practice as if that isn't the case.