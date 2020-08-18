News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

Aug 18, 2020 at 05:42 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Steven_Sims_TC081820

It was the first day of fully-padded practice and Steven Sims Jr. was sprinting towards the line of scrimmage.

He had just received a pitch from Dwayne Haskins Jr. on a reserve and was looking for an opening to turn upfield. Once he reached the sideline, he used his blazing speed to breeze past Washington's defenders.

Sims said he loves reverses and handoffs because he's able to make plays in space. That, along with being a reliable slot receiver for Haskins, was how he became a regularly featured piece in Washington's offense last year.

But Washington is running a new offense this year under Scott Turner, and he already has plans to use Sims as a more versatile weapon.

"In this offense, they do have me lining up outside a lot," Sims told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "It's new to me playing outside receiver in the NFL. I played it all the time in college, but it's different. I'll be going against better guys, better talent in the league now. So, I just want to work on being a great outside receiver just like a great slot."

Turner has seen Sims as a possible impact player for his offense since May, and Sims worked all summer to expand his skillset. He practiced his releases so he does not get knocked out of bounds when he lines up outside the numbers and focused on improving his hands to become a more reliable receiver.

That work was obvious to his teammates like Terry McLaurin, who spent time working out with Sims and Haskins. In fact, McLaurin said in June that Sims had "probably made one of the biggest jumps" from last year.

"He's always been fast, he's always been quick, but sometimes he possibly would slip," McLaurin said. "You could really tell his feet are so clean and the way he's running his routes, his stems look the same. I'm really excited to see him flourish in an offense that can showcase his versatility inside or out."

Related Links

Sims said Turner has him doing "everything" on offense, and he loves the way he is being used. He especially likes running deep routes because he is able to use his speed.

Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler sees Sims working best in the slot. Last year, Sims made 23 receptions for 192 yards in the slot compared to just five receptions for five receptions for 119 yards as an outside receiver, per rotowire. Sims was also lined up as a slot receiver on 74.2% of his offensive snaps.

Still, Hostler sees some advantages of having a player like Sims who can work well on the inside and outside.

"You ask them to do specifically different things and you train them differently," he said. "So, that part of it is not handicapped."

Sims said he is competing with former seventh-round pick Trey Quinn to be the starting slot receiver, but he also "definitely believes that it's my job to lose." However, he tries to approach each practice as if that isn't the case.

"I'm running with the ones right now but so does Trey," Sims said. "I'm working hard and I'm trying to take the spot. But we'll see."

The game slowed down for Sims at the end of the 2019 season, and his play made an impression on Haskins, who called Sims an "electric" player who transformed himself into a reliable contributor.

Sims has already shown that he can be a playmaker. In addition to his 310 receiving yards, he also had nine rushes for 85 yards, most of which came on a 65-yard jet sweep that resulted in his first-career touchdown.

But as Sims told The Washington Post in June, he's not just a gadget player. He wants to be someone who can make plays regardless of where he is on the field. He's getting the chance to prove that now.

"I just have to continue to better myself and better my shape and take advantage of my opportunity."

Related Content

Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field
news

Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field

Washington's defensive line, which features five former first-round picks, faced off against the offensive line for pass-rushing drills Tuesday.
Practice Notes 8/18: Washington Holds Its First Padded Practice Of Training Camp 
news

Practice Notes 8/18: Washington Holds Its First Padded Practice Of Training Camp 

Here's what we learned from Tuesday's 90-minute session.
Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices
news

Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

Head coach Ron Rivera mentioned several players during a radio interview Friday.
Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet
news

Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet

Over the past 21 months, Smith nearly lost his career, his leg and his life. Now he's back at practice with the focus of playing again.
5 Things To Watch As Washington Opens Training Camp To The Media
news

5 Things To Watch As Washington Opens Training Camp To The Media

Tuesday marks the first of many training camp practices that will be open to select media. Here's what to watch as the Washington Football Team gears up for the 2020 campaign.
QB Alex Smith Returns To Practice After Being Activated From The PUP List
news

QB Alex Smith Returns To Practice After Being Activated From The PUP List

Nearly 21 months after his gruesome injury, Smith has been cleared for football activity. 
Training Camp Daily 8/14: Here's Why Chase Young Chose No. 99
news

Training Camp Daily 8/14: Here's Why Chase Young Chose No. 99

There have been several great players to wear No. 99. Young wants to add himself to that list.
Training Camp Daily 8/13: Attitude, Preparation, Effort
news

Training Camp Daily 8/13: Attitude, Preparation, Effort

Head coach Ron Rivera held his first full, in-person meeting Thursday. He left a lasting impression on the players.
Chase Young Discusses Expectations, Dwayne Haskins And The Defensive Line On Good Morning Football
news

Chase Young Discusses Expectations, Dwayne Haskins And The Defensive Line On Good Morning Football

Washington expects Young to make a major impact along the defensive front in 2020. 
Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen
news

Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

Scherff, a three-time Pro Bowler, is the ninth-ranked interior offensive linemen for 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses
news

Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

Gibson has said throughout the offseason that he wants to contribute not matter where he is on the field.

Advertising