WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

QUICK HITS

-- Washington is discussing a change at kicker: Dustin Hopkins has been reliable for Washington since joining the team in 2015, but the 30-year-old veteran has struggled to start the 2020 season. Hopkins has made 70.6% of his field goals, which would be a career low. He has missed three in the past four games, and what's more frustrating is that Washington's last three losses have come by three points or fewer. Rivera has expressed confidence in Hopkins all season, but it seems a missed 43-yard attempt has the team evaluating its kicking situation.

"It's something that we are talking about and discussing," Rivera said. "The hard part is when you bring a guy in, you have to make sure you have a guy that fits you, that has a lot of experience because you're going to replace an experienced guy. Again, it's something that we're discussing."

-- Terry McLaurin continues to climb up the receiver rankings: Terry McLaurin had another stellar performance against the Lions with seven receptions for 95 yards, giving him 787 yards through nine games and pushing him to fourth in receiving yards. McLaurin has five games with at least 90 yards this season, and he is projected to finish the year with 101 receptions for 1,399 yards and five touchdowns. With Pro Bowl voting set to begin Nov. 17, McLaurin is making the case that he deserves to be one of the few receivers to earn the honor.