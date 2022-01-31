Strong self-belief and support from her circle propel Jennifer King to new levels of success

The most important thing -- the thing that is clear to anybody who has had the pleasure of working with her knows -- is that King is a great coach. Just one piece of evidence backing up that point is Antonio Gibson's production this. Gibson, a player King works very closely with, finished the season leading the NFC East with 1,037 rushing yards.

"Antonio being able to get a 1,000 yards this year was huge, obviously for him but for us as well. I'm so proud of him," King said.

Numbers like those don't tell the entire story of King's work though. A new Peacock original series called "Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress" aims to go behind-the-scenes of King's everyday grind as well as the other women who work in the league.

"There's examples of women doing great things in football that people can now see on TV at different levels, from playing to coach to working in the front office," King said.

Many of the women featured in the new series have formed a special bond as a group of trailblazers navigating circumstances of which on they really know the nuances.

"It's a great support system that we have and I feel like I can reach out to any of them if I need them or if they need me." King said.

And while major TV show appearances and bowl game honors are impressive, those things aren't the huge motivators for King. Day in and day out, when she's out on the sidelines or studying in her office, King concentrates on just doing everything she can do to elevate her skills.