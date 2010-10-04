



Hey Skins fans!

My name is Sydney and I am so excited to be back for my second season as a Redskins Cheerleader Ambassador! I had such a blast last season and I cant wait to see what's in store for me this year!

When I'm not with all of you lovely fans I spend most of my time at school as a Liberal Arts major preparing to transfer to George Mason next fall! I have interest in becoming most things, but at the moment either a physical therapist or a personal trainer! Other than learning I enjoy singing, dancing, laughing, and most recently training for pageants!

I will always give 122% at everything I do, as I have high expectations for both myself and others…"If you don't reach the stars, at least you'll fall somewhere in the clouds."

My family and friends have always supported me with all my crazy dreams and I wouldn't be who I am today without them! Thank you!

The best part about being a Redskins Ambassador, besides game day of course, is the opportunity to meet such inspirational people. It is a joy to work with some of the most beautiful women, both inside and out. I must say I have a pretty awesome job!

Well that's enough about me! I'll see you all on game day! Be sure to come say hi!