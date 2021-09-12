5 Takeaways From Washington Season Opener Against The Chargers

5. Third downs were a problem on both sides of the ball.

Although there were moments when Heinicke and Washington's offense moved the ball well -- Antonio Gibson had 108 total yards, including 90 on the ground, it was rare for that to happen on third down. the unit was 3-of-10 on such plays with two of the most critical failed conversions coming when it trailed by four in the fourth quarter.

Washington struggled even more on defense, though, as Herbert's Chargers converted 14-of-19 attempts.

The frustration was clear on the faces of Ron Rivera and the defensive players after the game, particularly when it had the chance to get off the field with nearly seven minutes left to play. The Chargers faced four third downs on what was the final drive of the game, including a 3rd-and-16, but the team gashed Washington on gains of 17, 19, 20 and nine yards each time. After the final conversion, the game way essentially over.