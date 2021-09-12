News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

5 Takeaways From Washington Season Opener Against The Chargers

Sep 12, 2021 at 04:25 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football Team hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField to start the season and could not hold on to a late lead in a 20-16 loss. Here are five takeaways from the opener.

1. Washington picked up some momentum after a slow start.

There wasn't much to like about Washington's first drive on either side of the ball. 

Justin Herbert and the Chargers zoomed down the field on 10 plays covering 75 yards. Herbert fueled the unit by completing all five of his passes for 43 yards, while Austin Ekeler capped things off by punching in a three-yard score. On offense, things weren't much better, as the unit could only gain six yards on three plays.

After that, Washington started to look more like the team fans expected during the offseason. The defense held the Chargers to just 18 yards on their next two drives with Herbert completing 2-of-4 passes. It helped provide a spark to the offense, which ended three of its last four drives with field goals from Dustin Hopkins

It was a small amount of progress, but it helped keep Washington in the game with a 13-9 score at halftime.

PHOTOS: Week 1 - Washington vs. Chargers

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team, Karlee Sell/Washington Football, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football)

2. Taylor Heinicke came in for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s debut at FedExField lasted about three drives. With Washington trailing 10-6, Fitzpatrick took a hit from behind and headed to the locker room with a hip injury. He did not return.

Taylor Heinicke trotted out to replace the veteran quarterback. It took some time, but the former Old Dominion star began to flash some of those playoff heroics that earned the love of Washington fanbase.

After his first drive ended in a three-and-out, Heinicke directed a five-play, 45-yard drive that resulted in a 48-yard field goal. It ended up being a pivotal moment, because the next time Washington was on the field, Heinicke threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas that gave the team a 16-13 lead.

Heinicke's throws were accurate and on time, while his ad libbing in the backfield kept plays alive. He ended the day 11-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown.

3. Terry McLaurin is unreal.

If there was anyone who still doubted Terry McLaurin, now's the time to join the bandwagon.

Washington was facing a 3rd-and-8 at the Chargers' 48-yard line. Heinicke, surveying his options, unloaded a shot down the left sideline to McLaurin, who had beaten Michael Davis. At first, it looked like safety Justin Jackson had forced the incompletion, but then McLaurin held up the ball to show he somehow made the catch. A referee then came in to make the official ruling, and the play went down as a 37-yard completion that set Washington up at the Chargers' 11-yard line.

What was even more impressive was how McLaurin made the catch. While still running forward, he leaned back and turned his body to the right, leaving his feet before getting the grab. One play later, Washington had the lead. McLaurin finished with four receptions for 62 yards.

4. Montez Sweat did just enough to force a fluky fumble.

Washington was in need of a big play with the Chargers threatening to retake the lead. Herbert had his offense at Washington's 15-yard line and was rearing back to make a throw with his eyes on the end zone. 

At the last second, though, in comes Montez Sweat to hit Herbert's arm at the moment of his release. The play initially looked like an incompletion, but the refs ruled that Herbert had actually fumbled the ball, which travelled through the back of the end zone.

Washington's pass rush didn't produce many sacks, although Sweat was technically credited with one because of the play. But Sweat did show that there are other ways to affect the passing game besides getting quarterbacks on the ground.

5. Third downs were a problem on both sides of the ball.

Although there were moments when Heinicke and Washington's offense moved the ball well -- Antonio Gibson had 108 total yards, including 90 on the ground, it was rare for that to happen on third down. the unit was 3-of-10 on such plays with two of the most critical failed conversions coming when it trailed by four in the fourth quarter.

Washington struggled even more on defense, though, as Herbert's Chargers converted 14-of-19 attempts.

The frustration was clear on the faces of Ron Rivera and the defensive players after the game, particularly when it had the chance to get off the field with nearly seven minutes left to play. The Chargers faced four third downs on what was the final drive of the game, including a 3rd-and-16, but the team gashed Washington on gains of 17, 19, 20 and nine yards each time. After the final conversion, the game way essentially over.

It was an uneven outing for the defense, but the players are dedicated to having a short memory as it prepares for an NFC East matchup against the New York Giants.

